A Mysterious New Hero Has Arrived - The Shade Update is Live!

The game needed a rogue archetype, and I'm very happy with how this design turned out.

What does rogues typically do?

Backstab their enemies, create subtle combos, be vulnerable in-between huge bursts of damage.

The Shade is the incarnation of all those mechanics in a block-breaking form.

This hero can be pretty much all or nothing, but it brings a very satisfying new approach to the gameplay. Experienced players will certainly enjoy theorycrafting new builds with this one.

This update also brings a lot of other changes:

A new mechanic: the ball gets a boost of speed after a forced ejection off the paddle. The first bounce will deal double damage and pierce through weaker bricks. Raising the skill cap just a bit higher.

A new poison brick: providing a new way to scale damage.

3 new relics.

I also made some small changes to make the game more beginner-friendly: a lot of beginners got stuck in a situation where they had to heal after every fight, preventing them from upgrading their deck and thus snowballing into needing more heals.

To counteract this I've made some small changes to the early Storm Levels. The hero now has a bit more hp and automatically heals 20hp at the end of every fight. This perk gets removed at Storm Level 3.

Chests events now also offer a brickupgrade/rest option just as any other events. These changes should help players to stay ahead of the difficulty curve and hopefully give beginners more room to experiment and find their bearings.

Also don't hesitate to join the discord and ask for help if you're struggling, remember that all bosses have their weakness.

Localisation: The german translation has been updated to be vastly improved.

Special thanks to Lisa Kürtzen ( https://www.linkedin.com/in/lisa-k%C3%BCrten-1b8ba825a/ ) for offering to help with that. She did an amazing job.

If you want to help or provide feedback on other localisation, once again -> Discord

What is coming next: I have ideas for fun new bricks and heroes, but these might take a bit longer to implement. Don't expect big updates like this one to come every week.

I also want to add a new boss to World1, the reason I haven't done it yet is because I really like the Hydra fight, I think it's pretty iconic, and I couldn't come up with a design that could compete with this one.

Buuuuut I might have an interesting idea now, I'll test it out.

I also keep improving the art style, step by step, you might already notice some changes in this update ;)

I hope you'll like it! I also want to thank everyone who sent kind words/reviews/feedback, it's great to see players understanding and appreciating the game and it is a huge source of motivation and confidence.

Here's the complete list of changes:

New Hero : Shade

New Mechanic : Forced ejection heavy attack

New Brick : Poison Brick

New Relics :

Tanto

Sushi

Hemlock

The hero receives a free 20hp heal after every fight

Base maximum hp increased from 200 to 250

A brick upgrade/rest is now also offered after chest events

Early Storm Levels reorganized, the free 20hp heal is removed at storm Level 3, previous effect (start with 0 gold) no longer exists.

Added a timer to prevent relics from being missclicked after a fight

Frog King : eating the ball increases the cooldown of the tongue attack by 0.5sec (easy mode only)

SoulEater: soul ball drop damage reduced from 30 to 25 in easy mode

Primal Essence : Number of explosive mines reduced from 3 to 2

Fixed the broken glass not trigerring when block is dropped to exactly 0

Tombstone fight: the tombstone now has a weakspot in the top (3 bricks weakened)

Made swamp inactive events more visible

Fixed the Nether Paddle hitbox (the ball would sometimes bounce in weird angles)

Fixed the trebuchet projectile sometimes stalling

German Localisation updated

Various visual improvements