Mushroom Card RPG update for 9 February 2023

v1.08

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugfix

  • hp bar shifting if posture disable

New feature

  • Combat system rework, Characters now act one by one in combat. The action order will be displayed in the bottom left.

    • This is because the old acting by team system causes difficulty for player to see enemies' continuous and fast actions.
    • It is also difficult to think strategies when all the skill buttons displayed for player's team.
    • If you have other ideas about this change, welcome to discuss with me in the form!

  • Better damage number effect. Now they are not likely to overlay with each other.

