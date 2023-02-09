Bugfix
- hp bar shifting if posture disable
New feature
-
Combat system rework, Characters now act one by one in combat. The action order will be displayed in the bottom left.
- This is because the old acting by team system causes difficulty for player to see enemies' continuous and fast actions.
- It is also difficult to think strategies when all the skill buttons displayed for player's team.
- If you have other ideas about this change, welcome to discuss with me in the form!
-
Better damage number effect. Now they are not likely to overlay with each other.
Changed files in this update