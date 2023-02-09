 Skip to content

Exotica: Petshop Simulator update for 9 February 2023

HOTFIX 11

Share · View all patches · Build 10513470 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In line with the demands, we adjusted the sleep dynamics to perform only the day-acceleration function. For this reason, it caused an error in the number of days passed and invoice notifications. We fixed this bug. We are sorry for that.
YOU CANNOT CONTINUE WITH YOUR OLD SAVE FILES. IT IS RECOMMENDED THAT YOU OPEN A NEW SAVE FILE.

