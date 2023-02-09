-
Fixed an issue where the “Active Threat” text is not displayed in certain languages, when the ‘Large Text size’ option is enabled
Fixed an issue where overlapping text was displayed on the “You are eliminated” screen whilst playing in French
Updated the localization for the Lobby menu
Opening the Chatwheel multiple times in quick succession will no longer temporarily block player input
From Space update for 9 February 2023
09/02/2023 Hotfix - Build 1.1.1556
Patchnotes via Steam Community
