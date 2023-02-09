 Skip to content

From Space update for 9 February 2023

09/02/2023 Hotfix - Build 1.1.1556

Build 10513468 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed an issue where the “Active Threat” text is not displayed in certain languages, when the ‘Large Text size’ option is enabled

  • Fixed an issue where overlapping text was displayed on the “You are eliminated” screen whilst playing in French

  • Updated the localization for the Lobby menu

  • Opening the Chatwheel multiple times in quick succession will no longer temporarily block player input

