Hi everyone!

After all these months of intense work, we’re really excited to announce the release of Midnight Scenes: From the Woods!

We wanted to thank you all for supporting us on this big day.

If you find any bugs (we hope not), please let us know in the forums so we can fix them asap.

It’s a new episode made with a lot of love, so we really hope you enjoy it.

Thank you <3!

Octavi & Susanna

PS: You can get it 10% off on launch week, so… what are you waiting for? ;)