Master of Magic - a new update v1.06.29 is out now

A new Update v1.06.29, is out now!

The highlights of this update are: adding Remappable hotkeys, Multi hex road, localization in Italian, and plenty of new changes. See below the full changelog of this new update.

Full changelog:



Legend:

FIX - Fixed an issue. MOD - Modified. ADD - New Features.

ADD battle log entry for fortress bolt attacks

ADD Remappable hotkeys

ADD Multi hex road building

ADD Repeat unit construction toggle on Town Screen and Town Manager

ADD Second variant of "save is different" marker to show when saves are marginally different as addition to the exclamation marker shown currently on any difference

ADD Highlighting the caster when choosing a casting unit on the battlefield (helps if there are multiple casters that look the same)

ADD Notification when AI casts a spell on player wizard

ADD Notification when AI casts a global spell

ADD Show notification when AI cast a spell on player's group

ADD Notification when the AI casts a spell on player's town

ADD Army marker now showing number of turns until road building/purifying action is complete

ADD Arrow keys will switch between towns on TownScreen

ADD Confirmation popup when switching to another spell when one is already in progress on the spellbook screen

ADD Images for Great Unsummoning and Death Wish

ADD Feedback popup when player uses disenchanting spells

ADD popup after casting Great Unsummoning or Death Wish containing information about the quantity of units destroyed

ADD Italian localisation

MOD Dispel - now the spell can be used on your own unit with Confusion and Possession

MOD Research progress - there was problem when research slider was set to 0 but the player received research from other sources

MOD Select Wizard screen (made space for up to 3 traits with dynamically adjusting description space, paging for wizards grid)

MOD Resummoning Torin will allow him to have his past XP

MOD Tweaks to representation of construction progress on Town Screen and Town Manager

MOD Darkness, True Light, Havenly Light, Eternal Night - is not blocked by magic immunity any more

MOD Call Lightning - Bless and Righteousness no longer protect from the spell

MOD Poison - priority set to 0

MOD Immolation dmg - does not do excess dmg from one figure to another

MOD Spell Blast - cannot target Spell of Return

MOD Spell Lock - AI evaluation will return 0 if fighting against neutral units

MOD Hotkeys Q, O, I and N will now open the special actions menu, pressing the desired key again will start the task (if it is possible) - this change will standardise how the hotkeys work, as before, you could one click building roads, but not melding with nodes etc.

MOD Ghoul Poison dmg - ghouls poison attack will now also create undead

MOD Regeneration - unit with regeneration, after reviving more irreversible dmg, then normal dmg, will stay dead after battle

MOD Nature Wrath - spell attacks the owner if they have any death/ chaos books

MOD Great Wasting - spell will no longer target hexes in spell owner’s territory

MOD a unit that was dealt more irreversible damage than normal damage during battle will not be regenerated after a winning battle even if that unit had the regeneration skill

FIX Crash when opening Special Actions menu with Guardian Spirit in the group, while not standing on a magic node

FIX Construction screen not being able to display more than 6 skills for units

FIX Ice Storm evaluation script - set spell less valuable if spellcaster isn't at war with target

FIX Corrupted save file will no longer crash the game when opening the Load/Save window. Instead, corrupted saves will not be listed

FIX Some units considered as target even though they were invalid as a result of other, valid target units sharing unit type and health status (ie when one unit is enchanted with flying)

FIX Chaos Rift and Call Lightning - those spells weren't tested for dmg. Instead assumed there were always hits. Now corrected

Fix RequireMinBooks() - parameter "minimum" is now in use

FIX Viewing another Wizard's city containing summoning circle now shows the circle

FIX Word of Recall - now the spell doesn't work for ships unless they have a flight enchantment

FIX Undead resurrection failing automatically if the group has 9 units already

FIX Great Wasting - no more targeting sea hexes

FIX Night Shade dispel spawn correction

FIX blocked access to Research screen from Magic screen if there are no spells left to research

FIX Spell of Mastery taking -57 turns - 1 will now be displayed when the value is negative

FIX Wind Walking and Invisibility will no longer get dispelled after combat

FIX Modified scripts in the event editor to check for heroes that are also in the graveyard (modders please check your events, to make sure you are using a correct script now, this refers to searching for hero by name)

FIX Resetting enchantments after raise dead in combat

FIX Implemented a safety measure to not dispel your own enchantments

FIX Removing Endurance no longer gives movement

FIX Dispel casting by hero - now extra mana will add to spell strength

FIX Roland the Paladin and Torin the Chosen now have Super Might

FIX Endurance on item now gives the correct move bonus +1

FIX Foresters Guild now supplies the correct food bonus +2

FIX Race names for additional objects (ie battle buildings) are no longer hardcoded (this should fix some modding issues)

FIX Units with modded 2d art not generated for starting groups

FIX Rebels - there was a problem when 10 pop x 0.2 unrest created 1 rebel. Now it is corrected

FIX Neutrals summoning - they were casting summons on the wrong side

FIX Steam cannon - cannon now properly needs dwarf mine in town

FIX crash resulting from modified location list iterator during location visibility scripts processing

FIX spell casting timer on hud not being updated correctly when loading the game when the spell ready notification was not on the 1st page of notifications

FIX crash when a source of damage tried writing information to battle log after the battle was concluded

Thank you again to all our players for your support of the game!