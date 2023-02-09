Update with implemented VR on a trial basis

I have implemented on a trial basis a function that can be displayed in VR during driving.

You can change the enable/disable of the VR function in "VR" of Screen Setting 2. The default is disabled, so if you want to display in VR, please enable it.

VR can only be displayed while driving. In the menu screen or other, the VR device displays the SteamVR home screen.

Running in VR requires a VR device and SteamVR installed.

VR mode is supported for display only; controllers for VR equipment are not supported.

Once on the driving screen, you can reset the VR viewpoint by using the Viewpoint reset key (default is the Home key).

Some devices, such as Oculus, may require a front reset on the device side.

There is no UI display in the current VR mode.

You can also display VR in conductor mode, but to be honest, it is currently difficult to play due to the viewpoint movement.

Please be aware of VR sickness.

Currently, some parts of the operation are unstable.

It is better to start TRAINCREW after launching SteamVR in advance for better stability.

It is recommended that VR be turned off when playing on a regular display.

The VR implementation uses Unity's OpenVR plug-in.

The VR function may be temporarily removed in the future depending on circumstances, such as the occurrence of a number of unexpected problems.

Other

-Fixed delayed arrival of Shin-Nozaki station on train 1284C.

-Improved drawing load at railroad crossings.

-The time display is no longer red in Time trial.

Original text (Japanese)

運転中にVRで表示できる機能を試験的に実装しました。

画面設定2の「VR」でVR機能の有効無効を変更できます。デフォルトは無効ですのでVR表示したい場合は有効にして下さい。

VR表示できるのは運転中のみです。メニュー画面ではVRデバイスにはSteamVRのホーム画面が表示されます。

VRでの実行にはVR機器とSteamVRのインストールが必要です。

VRは表示のみに対応し、VR機器のコントローラは対応していません。

運転画面になったら、視点リセット（デフォルトはHomeキー）でVRの視点のリセットを行うことができます。

Oculusなど一部機器では機器側の正面リセットが必要な場合があります。

現状のVRモードではUIの表示はありません。

車掌モードでもVR表示できますが、正直現状では視点移動の関係でプレイしにくいです。

VR酔いにご注意ください。

※現状では動作が不安定な部分があります。SteamVRをあらかじめ立ち上げてからTRAINCREWを起動したほうが比較的安定します。

※通常のディスプレイでプレイする際はVRをOFFにすることを推奨します。

※VRの実装はUnityのOpenVRプラグインを使用しています。

※想定外の不具合の多発など状況によっては今後VRの機能を一旦外す場合もあります。

その他

・1284Cで新野崎到着が遅れるのを修正しました。

・踏切の描画負荷を改善しました。

・タイムアタックで時刻表示を赤くならないようにしました。