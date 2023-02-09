Permanently stop updating the version (the latest version is updated in China)

Steam permanently stops updating the version. The latest version is only updated here https://afdian.net/a/dtsll

Current version change: delete script tab; Add AI independent tab; Add AI order tab

How to write AI content? In the menu bar - Extension - Settings - Left 4 Dead 2 RPG AI, here is a good example

Q:How do I switch the language to English?

Q:I can only put it in Chinese, in steam it appears in English but I can't change it.

A: You see Language Click to display Setting Language, then notepad will appear, and the content will be replaced manually through online translation (Note! Remember to back up, if the format of the replaced content is correct, the next time you open exe may cause the content to be reset)