There is new patch for Scholar of the Arcane Arts! Patch Notes v0.12 (Lolzaurus Edition).

New Spells

Abyssal Wall

Necrotic Shield

Decaying Touch

Necrotic Orb

Nekra’s Scythe

Solaris

These spells will be starter spells so you have a high chance of finding them.

Summon Deadwood:

Update: No longer a starter spell. It has been moved to the Tier 2 loot pool.

To-Nei’s Burst:

This spell will hold you in place for 2 seconds. It doesn’t matter if you’re spawning 5 fireballs, or 500.

Mudball:

You can now combine all the evolutions of Mudball. This will reward Scholars who are combining Mudball efficiently. If done right this has the potential to do huge damage. So we need to tune some things down.

Update:

Cooldown 3 seconds => 5 seconds

Pyromancy Combo 4x Damage => 2x Damage

Geomancy Combo now slows Mudball’s speed by half

Scattershot:

This spell is too good. I don’t want to nerf it too hard because it's super satisfying. But something needs to be done because it’s outshining all the other spells. I’m moving it from the Tier 2 loot pool to Tier 3 so it will be harder to find.

Update: Cooldown 12 seconds => 18 seconds

Seren’s Falling Star:

Update: Cooldown 80 seconds => 50 seconds

Ice drill:

Update Cooldown 8 seconds => 6 seconds

Gaia’s Shield:

Update: Cooldown 25 seconds => 22 seconds

Nera’s Shield:

Update: Cooldown 25 seconds => 22 seconds

Dragon’s Shield:

Update: Cooldown 25 seconds => 22 seconds

Splash:

Splash is severely outperforming even late game spells. Being able to deal ~ 300 damage every 3 seconds is a little crazy for a starter spell. So now Splash can only interact with a school of magic once. Don’t worry, those crazy interactions aren’t gone. The new spell Riptide acts just like the old Splash. The only difference is that Riptide is not available as a starter spell.

Update: Geomancy combination will allow Splash to go through walls

Removed: Geomancy combination spawns mudpatches. Splash could interact with a school of magic multiple times

Spell Combinations

Necromancy is being added to the game! Which means I need to update every spell that can interact with other spells. There are some complicated combinations that I am planning to do with Necromancy combinations, but that will take time. So for now this patch will update the combinations that are a little simpler.

The following spells can now be combined with Necromancy (I've purposely hidden them under a spoiler so you can enjoy finding new combinations):

[spoiler]•Thornpatch

•Hailsphere

•Tars Rock

•Water Sphere

•Mudball

•Boulder Drill

•Seren’s Barrage

•Rock Throw

•Tree of Hope

•Summon Deadwood

•Splash [/spoiler]

Spell Availability

Certain spells will only be added to the loot pool after special requirements have been met. Once you’ve performed a task or found a secret that unlocks a spell, Morello will let you know that you’ve successfully completed the special requirement.

The following spells have been removed from the loot pool and must be unlocked:

•Tree of Hope

•Ronin’s Shield

•Seren’s Falling Star

Scholar no longer immediately sprints at the beginning of the level. They will only sprint by pressing Shift.

The Spellbook has been updated with a scrollbar so I can continue to add spell slots without worrying about how much room Morello has.



This allows me to update Scholar with as many spells as I can think of. Who needs sleep when there are spells to craft!

Test dummies now show status effects.

The Spellbook’s top bookmark has also been updated to show every interaction between schools of magic. I rearranged it a bit too, so it should be easier to read.

The first few upgrades into a Spell’s Cast Time will greatly improve the Cast Time. All subsequent upgrades have diminishing returns until you reach Instant Cast. This change allows a player to upgrade a variety of spells once or twice and feel good about it, even if they can’t reach Instant Cast yet.

Bugs Fixed

Vera was incorrectly showing how Boulder Drill’s damage would be upgraded. She now correctly shows how Boulder Drill will deal 50% of Power Level per drill.

Splash’s descriptions are now working.

Deadwood no longer crashes the game when combo’d with fire. It was a literal crash and burn situation. This has been fixed!

Firewall no longer inverts the colors of your minimap.

We had a player who spawned 10 deadwoods. He upgraded the Deadwoods so they would cast Splash. They would shoot 10 Splashes, hit 2 Icewalls which would spawn a total of 90 Splashes, then each of those would hit a Rockwall which would spawn 10 mudpatches each, for a total of 900 mudpatches per attack. Super cool and super unsustainable! I like the mudpatch interaction so I’ll be moving it to a spell that can’t duplicate itself.

Secrets have been added… Good luck with your search!

