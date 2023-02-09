Bombergrounds: Reborn - Season 2 (Kitchen Mayhem) is now live!

Bomber Alert!💣 Get ready to blast off into the world of Bombergrounds with the latest update - Patch 1.2.0!

We've got some seriously explosive new features for you, including the brand new Season 2: Kitchen Mayhem, two sizzling hot new animals, Brie and Giro, and the amazing Map Maker, where you can create and play your own custom maps!

You won't want to miss out on the Blast Bucks Shop, Animal Mastery, and a new Trophy Road and Bomber Pass, filled with even more maps, emojis, and surprises.

And, we've squished some bugs and made some improvements, including reduced input delay and the ability to claim items in the Bomber Pass. You can now also buy individual skin parts from your inventory and be taken directly to the latest claimable item when you open the Trophy Road.

So, what are you waiting for, Bombers? Let's go blow up some maps! 💥💣

📣 Patch Notes for 1.2.0 ❤

New features

New Season: Kitchen Mayhem (Season 2)

New Animals: Brie and Giro.

New Feature: Map Maker! With new objects like launchpads & spike traps! (You can play your own map in custom games)

New Feature: You can use custom maps on Custom Games!

New Feature: Blast Bucks Shop and Animal Mastery!

New Trophy Road and Bomber Pass!

New Maps, Emojis, and more!

Bugfixes & Improvements

Reduced overall input delay.

Fixed: Unable to claim items in Bomber Pass.

Fixed: Notification on mobile didn't open the game.

Fixed: Kong kept the health increase from ability after respawn when killed during ability.

Fixed: Animal interactions with Bjorn shield.

Fixed: Custom game animal trophies wouldn't get displayed correctly.

Other

Added indicator for newly acquired skins.

You can now buy individual skin parts from your inventory!

When you open Trophy road, you are brought to the latest claimable item.



















