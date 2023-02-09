Patch 0.8.1.0 - Fixes and improvements!

This patch does the following:
- Projectiles will now find new targets if missing the initial target or the initial target being dead. (This was very poorly implemented before.)
- General scrap orders will no longer search through and find items in visitors carts.
- When not enough resources for a work order, the relevant worker will find new work right away instead of being idle for a needlessly long period.
- Get rids of another crash.
- Fixes an obscure bug related to trading which could cause issues later on.
Best wishes and lots of love! <3
//Mattias
Changed files in this update