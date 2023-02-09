 Skip to content

Grim Realms update for 9 February 2023

Patch 0.8.1.0 - Fixes and improvements!

Patch 0.8.1.0 · Last edited by Wendy

This patch does the following:

  • Projectiles will now find new targets if missing the initial target or the initial target being dead. (This was very poorly implemented before.)
  • General scrap orders will no longer search through and find items in visitors carts.
  • When not enough resources for a work order, the relevant worker will find new work right away instead of being idle for a needlessly long period.
  • Get rids of another crash.
  • Fixes an obscure bug related to trading which could cause issues later on.

Best wishes and lots of love! <3
//Mattias

