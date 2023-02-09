 Skip to content

Orbital Strike VR update for 9 February 2023

Update notes for Feb 9, 2023

Feb 9, 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Feb 9, 2023

  • Smooth Rotation options now available in the settings menu.
  • Comfort Vignette options now available in the settings menu.
  • Removed shield generators from campaign and replaced with mobile support frigates.
  • Updated fade effects to be visible from the external camera.
  • Improved debris effect for large asteroids.
  • Slightly decreased size of holster wheel to make it easier to choose weapons.
  • Added Deploy x2 button to fire support menu.
  • Fixed Home Carrier indicator not being set at start of a new campaign.
  • Fixed dialog location if recenter rotation used.

