Update notes for Feb 9, 2023

Feb 9, 2023
- Smooth Rotation options now available in the settings menu.
- Comfort Vignette options now available in the settings menu.
- Removed shield generators from campaign and replaced with mobile support frigates.
- Updated fade effects to be visible from the external camera.
- Improved debris effect for large asteroids.
- Slightly decreased size of holster wheel to make it easier to choose weapons.
- Added Deploy x2 button to fire support menu.
- Fixed Home Carrier indicator not being set at start of a new campaign.
- Fixed dialog location if recenter rotation used.
Changed files in this update