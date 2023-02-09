 Skip to content

Glider Sim update for 9 February 2023

Update 1.9.4_EarlyAccess: Hot Fix

Build 10512846 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Limit TrackIR to rotation only in 1st person mode.
-Remove TrackIR from drone 1st person.
-Fix scrolling issue in options menu with gamepad controller.
-Fix a bug introduced in the last update where the drone camera was rotating.
-Add a bit more drone power.
-Add a bit more drone rotation power.

