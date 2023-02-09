 Skip to content

Sunrider 4: The Captain's Return update for 9 February 2023

v1.1.9.0 (Opt-in Update)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
WARNING: Save files made in this branch cannot be loaded into older versions of the game!
-Fixes bug where the Widow gains immortality if you save and load when it has less than 40% HP
-Closes a potential issue with the save/load system where saves made during the battle stations screen has a small chance of corrupting when the game updates
-Steam Screenshots (F12) may work (still on testing)

