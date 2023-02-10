 Skip to content

GOAL! The Club Manager update for 10 February 2023

Update to Version 0.18.22.138 - 10.02.2023

Hello Goal! fans!

The weekly update adds a few screens and design adjustments.

We have also added a user feedback form between seasons on a trial basis to make it easier for you to share your feedback with us.

General
  • Design adjustments for "Next Opponent" display
  • Design adjustments for Season End screen
New
  • Added translated texts (EN) for matchday events
  • Implemented a popup for user feedback that appears after the season end screen
  • New loading screen
  • Game preparation was redesigned and implemented based on your feedback
  • New manager profile images
  • Added country descriptions
  • Added league descriptions
Bugfix

