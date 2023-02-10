Update to Version 0.18.22.138 - 10.02.2023

Hello Goal! fans!
The weekly update adds a few screens and design adjustments.
We have also added a user feedback form between seasons on a trial basis to make it easier for you to share your feedback with us.
General
- Design adjustments for "Next Opponent" display
- Design adjustments for Season End screen
New
- Added translated texts (EN) for matchday events
- Implemented a popup for user feedback that appears after the season end screen
- New loading screen
- Game preparation was redesigned and implemented based on your feedback
- New manager profile images
- Added country descriptions
- Added league descriptions
Changed files in this update