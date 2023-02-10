Update to Version 0.18.22.138 - 10.02.2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10512772 · Last edited 10 February 2023 – 16:06:09 UTC by Wendy

Hello Goal! fans!

The weekly update adds a few screens and design adjustments.

We have also added a user feedback form between seasons on a trial basis to make it easier for you to share your feedback with us.

General

Design adjustments for "Next Opponent" display

Design adjustments for Season End screen

New

Added translated texts (EN) for matchday events

Implemented a popup for user feedback that appears after the season end screen

New loading screen

Game preparation was redesigned and implemented based on your feedback

New manager profile images

Added country descriptions

Added league descriptions

Bugfix