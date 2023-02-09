Hey everyone, thanks for the input you've been sending us and the positive reviews. We've got a few quality of life changes in this update:
- Clear Save Data button added to Main Menu -> Settings
- FYI Clear Save Data will help when new levels and vehicles are added in a different sequence.
- Main Menu framerate is 5x faster, average 120 FPS.
- Main Menu video backdrop is darker to help with UI legibility.
- Confirm Button flickering fixed upon first playthrough.
- Lighting adjustment to Vehicle Selection Screen.
- Granite God Mesa foliage placement adjustments.
- Honeypot collision sound works.
- Celebratory confetti on Granite God Mesa works now.
- Results page has Unlocked Content placeholders.
Thanks for playing! We're preparing a new Level and new Vehicle to release in 2-3 weeks.
