 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MotorCubs RC update for 9 February 2023

Build 334

Share · View all patches · Build 10512755 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, thanks for the input you've been sending us and the positive reviews. We've got a few quality of life changes in this update:

  • Clear Save Data button added to Main Menu -> Settings
  • FYI Clear Save Data will help when new levels and vehicles are added in a different sequence.
  • Main Menu framerate is 5x faster, average 120 FPS.
  • Main Menu video backdrop is darker to help with UI legibility.
  • Confirm Button flickering fixed upon first playthrough.
  • Lighting adjustment to Vehicle Selection Screen.
  • Granite God Mesa foliage placement adjustments.
  • Honeypot collision sound works.
  • Celebratory confetti on Granite God Mesa works now.
  • Results page has Unlocked Content placeholders.

Thanks for playing! We're preparing a new Level and new Vehicle to release in 2-3 weeks.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2241761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link