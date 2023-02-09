Hey everyone, thanks for the input you've been sending us and the positive reviews. We've got a few quality of life changes in this update:

Clear Save Data button added to Main Menu -> Settings

FYI Clear Save Data will help when new levels and vehicles are added in a different sequence.

Main Menu framerate is 5x faster, average 120 FPS.

Main Menu video backdrop is darker to help with UI legibility.

Confirm Button flickering fixed upon first playthrough.

Lighting adjustment to Vehicle Selection Screen.

Granite God Mesa foliage placement adjustments.

Honeypot collision sound works.

Celebratory confetti on Granite God Mesa works now.

Results page has Unlocked Content placeholders.

Thanks for playing! We're preparing a new Level and new Vehicle to release in 2-3 weeks.