Territory update for 9 February 2023

Territory – Alpha 5.59 – General Stuffs

Build 10512739

Fixed

  • Some particle effects gone wrong after turning lumen back on
  • Trees losing their shadow when activated for harvesting
  • .45 ACP ammo was not on the spawn list lol
  • Wooden arrows can now spawn in loot but not in military ammo chests
  • New recipe category created – Explosives (for crafting and spawning config)
  • Military Truck Loot
  • Small Military Chest (Ammunition Box)
  • Quickslots not clearing when item is sold

Changed

  • Reduced spawn chance of cardboards items coz nobody wants to see that
  • Dirty Ponds swapped out for dam water volumes
  • Military Alarm volume reduced
  • Reduced spawn delay for A.I.
  • Loot chests now spawn items after a small random time (up to 15 mins) after the level loads. They then respawn at a random time between 1 and 2 hours of uninterrupted gameplay. This is to try and avoid save/loading to farm loot.

