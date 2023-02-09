Territory – Alpha 5.59 – General Stuffs

Fixed
- Some particle effects gone wrong after turning lumen back on
- Trees losing their shadow when activated for harvesting
- .45 ACP ammo was not on the spawn list lol
- Wooden arrows can now spawn in loot but not in military ammo chests
- New recipe category created – Explosives (for crafting and spawning config)
- Military Truck Loot
- Small Military Chest (Ammunition Box)
- Quickslots not clearing when item is sold
Changed
- Reduced spawn chance of cardboards items coz nobody wants to see that
- Dirty Ponds swapped out for dam water volumes
- Military Alarm volume reduced
- Reduced spawn delay for A.I.
- Loot chests now spawn items after a small random time (up to 15 mins) after the level loads. They then respawn at a random time between 1 and 2 hours of uninterrupted gameplay. This is to try and avoid save/loading to farm loot.
