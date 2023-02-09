 Skip to content

Onigiri update for 9 February 2023

230209 Patch Note

Share · View all patches · Build 10512652 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

■Update
-Valentine Nyankoropon Added!
-Valentine Pack Added!
-Onigashima Valentine Party Event Begins!
-MyRoom Minigame Quick Draw Added!

Please see [2/9/2023 JST Update Contents] for the detail.

Changed files in this update

OnigiriUS Depot 290471
  • Loading history…
