230209 Patch Note

■Update
-Valentine Nyankoropon Added!
-Valentine Pack Added!
-Onigashima Valentine Party Event Begins!
-MyRoom Minigame Quick Draw Added!
Please see [2/9/2023 JST Update Contents] for the detail.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
■Update
-Valentine Nyankoropon Added!
-Valentine Pack Added!
-Onigashima Valentine Party Event Begins!
-MyRoom Minigame Quick Draw Added!
Please see [2/9/2023 JST Update Contents] for the detail.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update