Sweet Transit update for 10 February 2023

Sweet Transit | Hotfix 11

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Calling all passengers!

It's time for our first hotfix since Update 2 launched on 8th February. We hope you're all enjoying the new additions and would like to thank you all for your continued feedback!

Here's the details of this patch:

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed workers not being sent home in traveller trains
  • Fixed settlement upgrade cost not matching with the upgrade tool cost
  • Fixed scenarios not showing connection problems
  • Fixed cheese factory milk storage consumption info rounding up to -1 instead of -2
  • Fixed a crash with massive settlements at x16 speeds
  • Fixed invalid blueprint files crashing the game
  • Fixed trains crashing at max simulation speed
  • Fixed people flickering and not going anywhere at low framerates

Additions

  • Added missing localization for the progression tooltip
  • Added dairy farm goods upkeep

Changes

  • Improved steel bridge build
  • Made Upgrade UI trains and routes names sorted in dropdowns
  • Increased blueprint name character limit from 10 to 25

