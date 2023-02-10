Sweet Transit | Hotfix 11

Calling all passengers!

It's time for our first hotfix since Update 2 launched on 8th February. We hope you're all enjoying the new additions and would like to thank you all for your continued feedback!

Here's the details of this patch:

Bug Fixes

Fixed workers not being sent home in traveller trains

Fixed settlement upgrade cost not matching with the upgrade tool cost

Fixed scenarios not showing connection problems

Fixed cheese factory milk storage consumption info rounding up to -1 instead of -2

Fixed a crash with massive settlements at x16 speeds

Fixed invalid blueprint files crashing the game

Fixed trains crashing at max simulation speed

Fixed people flickering and not going anywhere at low framerates

Additions

Added missing localization for the progression tooltip

Added dairy farm goods upkeep

Changes