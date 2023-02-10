Sweet Transit | Hotfix 11

Calling all passengers!
It's time for our first hotfix since Update 2 launched on 8th February. We hope you're all enjoying the new additions and would like to thank you all for your continued feedback!
Here's the details of this patch:
Bug Fixes
- Fixed workers not being sent home in traveller trains
- Fixed settlement upgrade cost not matching with the upgrade tool cost
- Fixed scenarios not showing connection problems
- Fixed cheese factory milk storage consumption info rounding up to -1 instead of -2
- Fixed a crash with massive settlements at x16 speeds
- Fixed invalid blueprint files crashing the game
- Fixed trains crashing at max simulation speed
- Fixed people flickering and not going anywhere at low framerates
Additions
- Added missing localization for the progression tooltip
- Added dairy farm goods upkeep
Changes
- Improved steel bridge build
- Made Upgrade UI trains and routes names sorted in dropdowns
- Increased blueprint name character limit from 10 to 25
Changed files in this update