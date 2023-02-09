EA 0.9.0 Major Update

Patch Notes :
- Weapon Textures Updated
- 2 New Infestation Areas
- New Infestation Trial
- New Infestation Boss Arena
- Added Secrets In Infestation
- Objective Text Updated For Infestation
- New Infestation Currency : Blood Crystal
- New Infestation Starting Area : The Entrance
- Infestation Threat Level, Area Name & Blood Crystal UI Popup
i'm dead (meme)
i might focus on improving the infestation experience more or i will start working on the new mode
for the next major update.
