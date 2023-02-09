 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

S.E.C.U. update for 9 February 2023

EA 0.9.0 Major Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10512268 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes :

  • Weapon Textures Updated
  • 2 New Infestation Areas
  • New Infestation Trial
  • New Infestation Boss Arena
  • Added Secrets In Infestation
  • Objective Text Updated For Infestation
  • New Infestation Currency : Blood Crystal
  • New Infestation Starting Area : The Entrance
  • Infestation Threat Level, Area Name & Blood Crystal UI Popup

Join Discord : https://discord.gg/ZDQGU3fs5Q

i'm dead (meme)

i might focus on improving the infestation experience more or i will start working on the new mode
for the next major update.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2095121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link