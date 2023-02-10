1.0.28v bug fix

Hey everyone,
We’re here to inform you about the details of Release 1.0.28 that was updated today.
The team is also working on other bugs and looking at its causes, so we’ll try to get it fixed as soon as possible.
bug fix
- Fixed a bug where the training field could not be replayed
- Fixed training field tutorial text error
- Fixed bug where training field tutorial remained
- Fixed a bug where the pause was not paused when the pause was pressed at the same time as being hit
- Fixed the phenomenon of intermittent infinite invincibility
Changed files in this update