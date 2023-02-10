 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SANABI update for 10 February 2023

1.0.28v bug fix

Share · View all patches · Build 10512250 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

We’re here to inform you about the details of Release 1.0.28 that was updated today.
The team is also working on other bugs and looking at its causes, so we’ll try to get it fixed as soon as possible.

bug fix

  1. Fixed a bug where the training field could not be replayed
  2. Fixed training field tutorial text error
  3. Fixed bug where training field tutorial remained
  4. Fixed a bug where the pause was not paused when the pause was pressed at the same time as being hit
  5. Fixed the phenomenon of intermittent infinite invincibility

Changed files in this update

Depot 1562701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link