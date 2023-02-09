 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Drift Playtest update for 9 February 2023

2.8.2023 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10512218 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This build improves performance significantly when looking at the asteroid field.

Also includes a UI fix for the crafter and new View Distance slider.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2258401
  • Loading history…
Depot 2258402
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link