- There was a small stutter in-game every 10 seconds on lower-end machines. It has been rectified.
- The profile picture on track death markers was always on top of everything, this has been fixed
- The profile picture on track death markers would appear even when the UI was turned off. This is no longer the case
- The names on the track death markers would sometimes be bigger than the marker itself. The names have been restricted to 16 charecters.
Vecter update for 9 February 2023
1.3.0.9 - Minor Fixes
