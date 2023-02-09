 Skip to content

Vecter update for 9 February 2023

1.3.0.9 - Minor Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10512169 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • There was a small stutter in-game every 10 seconds on lower-end machines. It has been rectified.
  • The profile picture on track death markers was always on top of everything, this has been fixed
  • The profile picture on track death markers would appear even when the UI was turned off. This is no longer the case
  • The names on the track death markers would sometimes be bigger than the marker itself. The names have been restricted to 16 charecters.

