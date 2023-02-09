 Skip to content

The Utility Room update for 9 February 2023

Even more bugs and fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10512154 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Reduced texture quality on some assets in The Computer and general rock foliage to reduce crashing.
  • Added a loading screen map to prevent Open Level crashing.
  • Reduced landscape resolution in The Meeting and The Mouth chapters.
  • Increased brightness on a few more dark levels for easier navigation when using Index headsets.

