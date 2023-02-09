- Reduced texture quality on some assets in The Computer and general rock foliage to reduce crashing.
- Added a loading screen map to prevent Open Level crashing.
- Reduced landscape resolution in The Meeting and The Mouth chapters.
- Increased brightness on a few more dark levels for easier navigation when using Index headsets.
The Utility Room update for 9 February 2023
Even more bugs and fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update