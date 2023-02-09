357: Early Access 0.16.2 - February 9, 2023 1:15 AM EST
• Added Crusader's elite Edarion set items.
Nevergrind Online update for 9 February 2023
Added Crusader's elite Edarion set items!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
357: Early Access 0.16.2 - February 9, 2023 1:15 AM EST
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Nevergrind Online Depot Depot 853452
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update