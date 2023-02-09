SAMURAI SHODOWN COMMUNITY BETA TEST

ICYMI: SAMURAI SHODOWN will officially be updated with rollback netcode which will drastically improve the online play experience for players across the board.

However, as this new technology will be retrofitted into the game, some intense testing has to take place and that’s where all you come into play (pun intended)!

Now, let me level with you all real quick. You will run into a wide array of issues; some big, some small. These can and most likely will happen at any time during gameplay, and so before everyone goes to download, please keep this in mind: this rollback beta test is not indicative of what the final version is going to look/play like. In fact, in the interest of transparency and commitment, we wanted to inform everyone that we are planning a second beta test to improve on issues found in this beta and to make sure SAMURAI SHODOWN is in the best possible shape before it lands (or slices) into the hands of players across the globe. Also, for this beta test we are running a special desync detection tool on top of the game in order to automatically report issues to Code Mystics. This can result in performance drops and hitches on certain systems. We appreciate your understanding on this matter.

With that said, we do hope you enjoy your time playing during the beta test. We have unlocked all the DLC characters for this beta test as well in order to give everyone the opportunity to test a wide range of characters and help us find specific issues and bugs. If there is anything you feel should be reported, please kindly head to our Technical Support forums and explain to the best of your ability what transpired.

You can opt in to help us test this early version of the updated game through its open community beta. In order to join the beta, right-click on SAMURAI SHODOWN’s properties inside Steam, select the Betas tab and then select "Rollback Beta 1" from the drop-down menu. That will prompt an update on Steam with the early beta version of SAMURAI SHODOWN with updated rollback netcode.

This beta version can only match players against other Beta version users, but you can opt out at any time by selecting "NONE" under the Betas tab. We hope you enjoy and look forward to your feedback!

Beta Duration: February 10th at 8 AM JST through February 17th at 8 AM JST

Area: Worldwide

*Note: Due to a few unresolved issues with match spectating those functions are disabled for this beta.

Thank you again and have fun!

SNK Dev Team