Patch 1.0.5

UX, Quality of life
- Display 'max' caption near the depth number when you’re on the lowest possible depth
- Added video explaining area movement for Public Space
- In the building selection popup auto expand effects description for better readability when there are no area controls
- In the building selection popup display building development bonuses breakdown by default
- In the colony level-up popup display explanation that you need to pick a specialist before continuing
- Auto-save the game when closing the application
- Removed italics and better text readability in some tooltips
- Added undo turn option in the victory popup
Gameplay adjustments
- Smaller happiness decrease when going above 350 population. It will be possible to have 3+ colony morale with a population of 500 or higher.
- Added refined metal cost (6) to bacteria, grass, moss, and fungi to avoid confusion when you are getting a negative refined metal value after demolishing life
- New building development bonuses: fungi receive +2 from the underground house, the underground house receives +2 from the robotics gallery, the food silo receives +2 from a hydroponic farm
- Reduced base income from Grass
- Decreased science points price by 33% when selling them, fewer science points as the bonus from the latest colony level
- In general, more hidden under-ice anomalies on the surface that give science points
- Made Mycelium, A Step Toward Breathable Atmosphere, Left bank of Kyiv achievements a bit easier
Specialists adjustments
- Scientist: gives 3 instead of 5 free science points
- Botanist: gives bonus only to bacteria and fungi
- Entrepreneur: x2 more income from unemployed colonists
- Comedian, Musician: 0.25 happiness bonus instead of 0.15
- Engineer: minerals lifecycle bonus reduced from 20% to 10%
Campaign
- Revisited experience required for Marco to level up. Always show caption (with required manager level) on locked story files so that there is more sense in leveling up and going for side objectives
- Mission 4: easier to find water underground, slightly less metals
- Mission 5: a bit better starting positions, geothermal power on the surface, more passages underground from the surface
- Mission 6: more rare metals, more time to complete objectives, more geothermal power on the surface, lower pop goal, easier to discover underground level, a bit more stalactites
- Mission 7: no time limit in side objectives, slightly higher population required, more time to complete the main goal, slightly more resources underground, a bit more superquarks, more clear objective description
Free play mode
- Do not lock free play difficulties
- A bit less time for objectives in 'First metropolis on Mars' mission, added geothermal source on the surface for ‘martian utopia’ and ‘pioneers of cave agriculture’ missions.
Misc
- il2cpp compilation for Windows builds which might lead to performance improvements
Fixes
- Fixed broken achievements: Mycelium, A Step Toward Breathable Atmosphere, Jack of All Trades
- In the campaign, on relaxing difficulty, the experience that is used for leveling up wasn’t calculated correctly
- Fixed a situation when in-game dialogues were locked and you had to undo the turn
- I think I found and fixed the occasional problem with dust storms in mission 7. Apologies to those who have encountered it.
- The text was sometimes missing in the game when using a certain OS language. It should be all working now
- Converted videos for building preview to another format and codec, which should hopefully fix problems with videos for every platform
- Inconsistent demolish tool behavior. Sometimes it was deselected after the use and sometimes returned cost wasn’t displayed.
- Correct font for a letter in the campaign for non-Latin fonts
- Had to remove ‘research flora under the dome technology’ from the checklist in mission 7 because it sometimes lead to cutscenes not working correctly
- Made it impossible to double-click the next turn button
- In the building selection panel, the module section occasionally displayed info from the previously selected building
- Disable the escape menu when a popup is showing or the turn is changing
- Reworked campaign progress saving system, to be 100% sure that the game is saved when you’ve completed the mission
Changed files in this update