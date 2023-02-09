Patch Notes Feb. 9th, 2023

1 Optimized: Increase the detonation and explosion range of Naval Mine, and appropriately increase the deceleration effect when hitting.
2 Optimized: [Ghost Fleet], [Ocean Fire] fleet battle AI.
3 Optimized: The selection operation in Trade Center, Item Stores, Dock Warehouses, and Fisheries. Now you can use the middle mouse button to click or long press to select items in batches.
4 Optimized: Trade Center interface UI, add a button to switch [price] and [price index].
5 Optimized: The interactive locations on the sea can now be directly interacted with by mouse click.
6 Optimized: Text descriptions of the tasks [A Pair of Wings and Claws], [Together As One], [Strategy on the Checkerboard], and [Beginner's Practice].
7 Optimized: The prompt information display at the Post interface of forming an expedition team.
8 Optimized: Animation speed when moving continuously in land exploration.
9 Optimized: Information display when reporting the discovery in the Governor's Mansion. The rewards available after submitting are now displayed.
10 Optimized: The impact effect after the ram hits a ship.
11 Improved: Rewards for reporting partial finds.
12 Fixed: The mission [Old Day Phantom] could be accepted repeatedly.
13 Fixed: The operation prompt of the departure animation was wrong.
14 Fixed: The mission [Previous Patient] process error caused the mission to fail.
15 Fixed: The process of [Dietlind] related tasks were wrong, which lead to abnormal triggering sequence of plot events.
16 Fixed: The trigger timing of the debt repayment event of [Garaba] in the game process of [Abdullah] was incorrect.
17 Fixed: NPCs in some port plots were not refreshed.
18 Fixed: The blueprint [Ship Modification Technique: Auxiliary Gun] and [Special Cannon Technique] correspond to wrong modification items.
19 Fixed: The clues obtained after the discovery of the land exploration treasure chest couldn’t trigger the task completion notice.
20 Fixed: Some NPC fleets displayed incomplete props when trading.
风帆纪元 Sailing Era update for 9 February 2023
Patch Notes Feb. 9th, 2023
1 Optimized: Increase the detonation and explosion range of Naval Mine, and appropriately increase the deceleration effect when hitting.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update