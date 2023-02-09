Patch Notes Feb. 9th, 2023

1 Optimized: Increase the detonation and explosion range of Naval Mine, and appropriately increase the deceleration effect when hitting.

2 Optimized: [Ghost Fleet], [Ocean Fire] fleet battle AI.

3 Optimized: The selection operation in Trade Center, Item Stores, Dock Warehouses, and Fisheries. Now you can use the middle mouse button to click or long press to select items in batches.

4 Optimized: Trade Center interface UI, add a button to switch [price] and [price index].

5 Optimized: The interactive locations on the sea can now be directly interacted with by mouse click.

6 Optimized: Text descriptions of the tasks [A Pair of Wings and Claws], [Together As One], [Strategy on the Checkerboard], and [Beginner's Practice].

7 Optimized: The prompt information display at the Post interface of forming an expedition team.

8 Optimized: Animation speed when moving continuously in land exploration.

9 Optimized: Information display when reporting the discovery in the Governor's Mansion. The rewards available after submitting are now displayed.

10 Optimized: The impact effect after the ram hits a ship.

11 Improved: Rewards for reporting partial finds.

12 Fixed: The mission [Old Day Phantom] could be accepted repeatedly.

13 Fixed: The operation prompt of the departure animation was wrong.

14 Fixed: The mission [Previous Patient] process error caused the mission to fail.

15 Fixed: The process of [Dietlind] related tasks were wrong, which lead to abnormal triggering sequence of plot events.

16 Fixed: The trigger timing of the debt repayment event of [Garaba] in the game process of [Abdullah] was incorrect.

17 Fixed: NPCs in some port plots were not refreshed.

18 Fixed: The blueprint [Ship Modification Technique: Auxiliary Gun] and [Special Cannon Technique] correspond to wrong modification items.

19 Fixed: The clues obtained after the discovery of the land exploration treasure chest couldn’t trigger the task completion notice.

20 Fixed: Some NPC fleets displayed incomplete props when trading.