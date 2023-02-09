 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Chloe Puzzle Game update for 9 February 2023

NEW PLAYABLE TOYS ARE HERE!

Share · View all patches · Build 10512015 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major Performance update, NO MORE LAGS, like they are gone forever now,
New playable characters Ducky and Pinky!
fixed dev tools that open when you press f12, the whole game is compatible with steam overlay now,
new relaxing background art,
new controls mode, keyboard + mouse.
Hub world is back, you can now meet all our toys cast and talk to them :)

Personal note: Hey guys, it's me Rojeh, I was in a big dilemma for such a long time, but I finally managed to get out of it, by joining good company and positive people that helped me through my way, see I have been in Google's Indie game accelerator class of 2022, you can check my Instagram for that lol
https://www.instagram.com/rojeh_maher
I'm back in business and I will do my best to make the best games for you, I'm a better person
now, and I love you all!

Lots of Love <3
Rojeh

Changed files in this update

Depot 2002551
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link