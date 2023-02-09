NEW PLAYABLE TOYS ARE HERE!

Major Performance update, NO MORE LAGS, like they are gone forever now,

New playable characters Ducky and Pinky!

fixed dev tools that open when you press f12, the whole game is compatible with steam overlay now,

new relaxing background art,

new controls mode, keyboard + mouse.

Hub world is back, you can now meet all our toys cast and talk to them :)

Personal note: Hey guys, it's me Rojeh, I was in a big dilemma for such a long time, but I finally managed to get out of it, by joining good company and positive people that helped me through my way, see I have been in Google's Indie game accelerator class of 2022, you can check my Instagram for that lol

https://www.instagram.com/rojeh_maher

I'm back in business and I will do my best to make the best games for you, I'm a better person

now, and I love you all!

Lots of Love <3

Rojeh