［DLC] "Noel the Mortal Fate" Season 11 is now available!

Season 11 of "Noel the Mortal Fate" is available today, February 10 at 16:00 Japan time!

It is available in Japanese, English, and Simplified Chinese, and is priced at $2.99.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2254650/

In Season 11, which is now available on Steam, the "OCT Arc" that unfolds before the final battle with Noel's "fated opponent," Burroughs, finally comes to an end.

In Triela, the place where a tragedy occurred in the distant past, you will see the reunion with former friends and the determination of a young captain, Riberio, who belongs to the OCT after learning the "truth".



Each of Liberio's former friends, who are seen moving for the first time in this film, is full of personality.

They are a big part of the story.



And there are various "missions" in Season 11 as well.

Walk around Triela, the setting of the game, to get to the meeting place with the person with whom you are trading useful information, or confront Riberio as you progress through the game.



Season 11 is packed with many "innovations" in terms of both the story and game system that will keep players' hearts racing!

"Noel the Mortal Fate" S1-S10 are also on sale.

▼S1〜S7

https://store.steampowered.com/app/850000/

▼S8（DLC）

https://store.steampowered.com/app/931670/

▼S9（DLC）

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1281010/

▼S10（DLC）

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1951170/

■Developer: Kanawo

■Publisher：Game Magazine

■Price: $2.99

■Languages supported: Japanese, English, Simplified Chinese

©カナヲ / vaka, Inc.