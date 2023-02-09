v0.21 World Map Update

Delve deep into the forgotten ruins of the once great Dwarven Halls. Adventure into the untamed wilds of the Emerald Jungle. Uncover the mysteries of the Sunken Swamplands. Face all new foes: creeping spiders, giant scorpions, Great Wyrms and more.

We’re excited for you to try out our new areas as well as revamped versions of all our existing areas. There will no longer be any loading between traveling and battling – everything will take place on our new world maps. We hope you enjoy this seamless experience which offers a much greater variety of strategic battling locations and delightful areas to explore.

Features

Added 3 new environments (Swamp, Dwarven Halls, and Jungle) each with new enemies to fight

There is no longer a transition teleporting you from the world map to the battle – instead you fight the battle directly on the world map

The rooms that are spawned in after activating a navigation node are now randomly generated, look better atheistically and able to support battling directly in the room

Added 4 new boss fights: Olgoi the Devourer of Treasure, The Witch, The Council and Medusa

Added 10 new Fortunes: Silver Signet, Emblem of the Iron Fortress, Elixir of the Scarlet Ox, Frozen Lich Heart, Scroll of Monster Summoning, Touch of Frost, Touch of Thunder, Elemental Mastery, Rune of Refreshment, and Ball Lightning

Added new items

Possible movement and action hexes are now displayed using a border instead of highlighting every hex to reduce visual clutter

Added language support for Spanish, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, German, and French (WIP)

Added line of sight indicators

Important objects obstructed from view now highlight through their obstructions

Fishing now occurs at bodies of water that naturally spawn in the world

Added a new shop feature that can upgrade any item to your current level for gold.

You can now right click a Fortune to unequip it

Significant graphical performance optimization

General Changes

The quest selection map is now non-linear to where you can decide what environment you travel to

There is now a ‘'placement phase' before battle where you can arrange your party's starting positions

There is now only one activation hex that opens in the next area in the world map which brings up a menu with the various room options.

The party now votes for which room to open up next

’Teleporting’ enemy modifier can now only trigger once per turn

’Regenerating’ enemy modifier is no longer based on a percentage of max health but is instead a flat amount based on level

’Rampaging’ now gives the enemy the ability to rampage after control effects are used instead of always being Rampaged. Also it no longer grants extra movement.

'Elusive' has been reduced to 25% dodge chance down from 35%

Greatly increased the health per level player summons receive

Changed visual effect for Light’s Beckon

Tiered items now grant additional Spell Power. Increases with Tier level.

Tiered non-weapon items now grant additional Damage Reduction. Increases with Tier level.

Tiered items now increase the level of the wielder's summons. Increases with Tier level.

Increased quality of items received from event rewards

Updated various sound effects

Event roll bonuses are now easier to get and the max bonus was increased from +2 to +4

Bug Fixes