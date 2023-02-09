Release 1.7.2

Changes Made
Stages
The event map 'Danka Knight' will be playable again
Enemies
Adjusted the layer of the Ultimate Golem in Chapter 3 to be in front of the map terrain
Bug Fixes
Stages, Enemy Characters
- Fixed an issue in which the players could not progress from the tutorial map
- Adjusted the Root Ent's attack radius to better align with the pre-attack animation radius
- Fixed a bug in which after squishing the Giant Mushroom Ent and then applying a Stun effect could trigger an unnatural animation for the player's character
- Fixed a bug in which the sofa used as a jump pad in Chapter 2 was not working properly
- Fixed a bug in which the Leonia Of Protection in Chapter 4 would sometimes throw rocks in the opposite direction
- Fixed an issue in which the Veteran Adventurer Cleric's attack could still inflict damage even after the attack
- Fixed an issue in which the Veteran Adventurer Celric would sometimes disappear from the map
Skulls
- Fixed a bug in which spirits spawned by the Saviour did not explode
- Adjusted the layer of [Explosion] effect of the Mage, Grand Mage, and Archmage to be in front of the layer of enemies.
- Fixed a bug in which the player's control would not work if the player had been affected by a status effect while Concentrating
- Fixed a bug in which the Aqua Skull and Poseidon's [Tornado] would not properly track the player
- Fixed a bug in which the skill [Rising Slash]'s effect of the Warlord Skull was not being properly displayed after completing the 1st concentration level
Items, Inscriptions
- Fixed a bug in which the item effect of Chimera's Poison Fang did not apply to Dark Enemies
- Fixed a bug in which the effect of level 4 Arson Inscription would only be activated once
- Fixed a bug in which Omen items that had the Sun and Moon inscriptions could reset the number of defeated enemies required to trigger the effect of overcoming death with 1 hp
- Fixed a bug in which the inscription effects after achieving level 4 of Hidden Blades via the 'Inscription Synthesis Equipment' was not working properly
- Fixed a bug in which the item effect of 'Omen: Soul Killer' did not cause damage to explosive barrels
- Fixed a bug in which dropping the Execution Axe and then picking it up again did not increase the Max HP
- Fixed a bug in which changing Omen items to other items showed the Omen item's rarity to be seen as a Unique item in the UI
Quintessence
- Fixed a bug in which the effect of Archdemon was not working properly; Increased damage depending on how further the enemy was
Dark Abilities
- Fixed a bug in which some summoned characters were not affected by 'Head or Tails'
- Fixed a bug in which the effects of 'Weapon of Arms' did not reset upon starting a new run
Etc.
- Fixed a bug in which controls would not function if the player selected 'Restart' during the Chapter 2 Boss cutscene
- Fixed a bug in which the players were able to change the Dark Mirror level before even clearing Dark Mirror Level 0.
- Adjusted some awkward and mistranslated texts
