Release 1.7.2

Changes Made

Stages

The event map 'Danka Knight' will be playable again

Enemies

Adjusted the layer of the Ultimate Golem in Chapter 3 to be in front of the map terrain

Bug Fixes

Stages, Enemy Characters

Fixed an issue in which the players could not progress from the tutorial map

Adjusted the Root Ent's attack radius to better align with the pre-attack animation radius

Fixed a bug in which after squishing the Giant Mushroom Ent and then applying a Stun effect could trigger an unnatural animation for the player's character

Fixed a bug in which the sofa used as a jump pad in Chapter 2 was not working properly

Fixed a bug in which the Leonia Of Protection in Chapter 4 would sometimes throw rocks in the opposite direction

Fixed an issue in which the Veteran Adventurer Cleric's attack could still inflict damage even after the attack

Fixed an issue in which the Veteran Adventurer Celric would sometimes disappear from the map

Skulls

Fixed a bug in which spirits spawned by the Saviour did not explode

Adjusted the layer of [Explosion] effect of the Mage, Grand Mage, and Archmage to be in front of the layer of enemies.

Fixed a bug in which the player's control would not work if the player had been affected by a status effect while Concentrating

Fixed a bug in which the Aqua Skull and Poseidon's [Tornado] would not properly track the player

Fixed a bug in which the skill [Rising Slash]'s effect of the Warlord Skull was not being properly displayed after completing the 1st concentration level

Items, Inscriptions

Fixed a bug in which the item effect of Chimera's Poison Fang did not apply to Dark Enemies

Fixed a bug in which the effect of level 4 Arson Inscription would only be activated once

Fixed a bug in which Omen items that had the Sun and Moon inscriptions could reset the number of defeated enemies required to trigger the effect of overcoming death with 1 hp

Fixed a bug in which the inscription effects after achieving level 4 of Hidden Blades via the 'Inscription Synthesis Equipment' was not working properly

Fixed a bug in which the item effect of 'Omen: Soul Killer' did not cause damage to explosive barrels

Fixed a bug in which dropping the Execution Axe and then picking it up again did not increase the Max HP

Fixed a bug in which changing Omen items to other items showed the Omen item's rarity to be seen as a Unique item in the UI

Quintessence

Fixed a bug in which the effect of Archdemon was not working properly; Increased damage depending on how further the enemy was

Dark Abilities

Fixed a bug in which some summoned characters were not affected by 'Head or Tails'

Fixed a bug in which the effects of 'Weapon of Arms' did not reset upon starting a new run

Etc.