February 9, 2023 Update

Changes
Cheongjuseong Stages (Normal and Hard) have been added.
- The configuration of monsters in Busanjin Stage (Hard) has been changed slightly.
- Busanjin Stage (Very Hard) has been added.
- The treasure boxes in Busanjin Stage (Hard) do not provide Samdaebong’s Heart or Samdaebong's Appetite anymore.
- The treasure boxes in Busanjin Stage (Hard) provide Toad's Poison Pouch, Jeonuchi’s Fan, or Maninsa’s Canine.
- The treasure boxes in Sangju Stage (Hard) provide Fox’s Tail or Fox’s Mischief.
- The treasure boxes in Hanyang Stage (Hard) provide Toad's Poison Pouch, Jeonuchi’s Fan, or Maninsa’s Canine.
- In the Normal difficulty mode of each Stage, destroying objects provides Hellflame, Hellfrost, Dragon Ring of Beomjong, or Thunder Jade.
- The level cap for the characters has been changed from 24 to 27.
- A new weapon is added to the list of available Blacksmith items for each character.
- A new costume is added to the list of available Mercery items for each character.
- Characters can run in eight directions now.
- The sliding motion while running has been deleted.
- The effect of DMG Increase during Kill Streak has been changed to ATK SPD Increase.
- Controller deadzone can be set up for analog sticks of gamepad, so players can now play easily with analog sticks.
- When players play an already completed stage, they can move to the next location before the narration ends.
- Players now deal three times more damage to enemy than before when revived.
- Enemies in the groggy state won't return to normal even if hit by normal attack.
- Skill Attack now has the effect of ATK SPD Increase applied.
- Dual Swordsman Skill 2: Flame Tornado deals more damage now.
- Monk Skill 1: Lightning Hammer deals slightly less damage now.
- Monk Skill 2: Whirlwind deals more damage now.
- The first arrow from Archer's normal attack now triggers a hit response from the enemy.
- The last arrow from Archer's normal attack now penetrates the enemy.
- The last arrow from Archer's normal attack will not cause the enemy to be knocked down anymore.
- The last arrow from Archer's normal attack deals less damage now.
- For the charged arrow shots of Archer, the very last arrow gathered up until the last point now penetrates the enemy.
- For the charged arrow shots of Archer, the very last arrow gathered up until the last point will not cause the enemy to be knocked down anymore.
- For the charged arrow shots of Archer, the very last arrow gathered up until the last point deals less damage now.
- Fighter Skill 1: Half Moon Stomp deals more damage now.
- Fighter Skill 2: Rock Ascension deals more damage now.
- The Super Armor effect has been added to the throwing motion of Fighter, so she will not fail to throw the enemy even if she is attacked in the course of the throw.
- The airborne ATK SPD has been increased for Fighter.
- Normal attack of Fighter deals slightly more damage now.
- The enemy hit by the first attack of Fighter's normal attack won't be sent into the sky.
- Item production cost has been increased.
- Fix the bug of players retaining the invincibility state for good if they use their Skills during the brief period of invincibility right after revival.
Changed files in this update