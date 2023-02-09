 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Decent Checkers update for 9 February 2023

Hotfix 1

Share · View all patches · Build 10511804 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed the default selected ruleset in multiplayer

I recently realized that people mostly leave everything default, including the ruleset.
That meant that the majority of you were playing the International ruleset, which is not beginner-friendly. So I switched the default one for PvE and local PvP, but in the networked PvP - erroneously - only the displayed name of the ruleset got changed.
From now on, when the Brazilian ruleset is selected in online multiplayer, it will actually launch a match that uses the Brazilian ruleset.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2150171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link