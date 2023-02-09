Fixed the default selected ruleset in multiplayer

I recently realized that people mostly leave everything default, including the ruleset.

That meant that the majority of you were playing the International ruleset, which is not beginner-friendly. So I switched the default one for PvE and local PvP, but in the networked PvP - erroneously - only the displayed name of the ruleset got changed.

From now on, when the Brazilian ruleset is selected in online multiplayer, it will actually launch a match that uses the Brazilian ruleset.