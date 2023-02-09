Star Conflict 1.11.2 Happy Valentine’s Day!

Pilots, the Star Conflict team wishes you a happy Valentine’s Day! May happiness, love and luck always help you in battle!

Festive achievements

Specifically for the holiday, we have prepared unique achievements for all pilots:

“ Deadly kiss ” achievement: destroy or help destroy a single ship by ramming. The achievement is available until 05:00 GMT on February 16.

"Close contact" achievement: destroy or help destroy a single ship with ramming on the "Thar'Ga" ship. The achievement is available until 05:00 GMT on February 16.

New bundle “Make love tattoo”

Unique pattern “Heart on a wing”

Sticker “Catch your love”

Sticker “My funny Valentine”

Sticker “Bound by the same chain”

Sticker “My favourite monster”

Sticker “Favourite side of the moon”

“Love is...” bundle

Decor “Burning heart”

Sticker “...always striving for their heart”

Sticker “...enjoying small things”

Sticker “...dreaming big”

Sticker “...being in the same orbit”

Sticker “...trying new things”

“Valentine's Day” pack

Specifically for the holiday, we have prepared “Valentine’s Day” pack with new stickers and the unique paint:

Paint “Cupid’s arrows”

Sticker “Plasma heart”

Sticker “Alien surprise”

Sticker “Valentine helmet”

Sticker “Care package”

Sticker “Cherry kiss”

Holiday stickers and pattern are now available. The bundle will be available for a limited time!

Pattern “Valentine”

Sticker “Dopamine”

Sticker “Gentle matter”

Sticker “Superstar bear”

Sticker “Love abduction”

Sticker “Alien friend”

You can get all the stickers in special containers. To do this, go to the “Bundles” tab.

Special pack “Legacy. Stage two. Battle pass level”

Pilots! Special pack “Legacy. Stage two. Battle pass level” is now available in the official project store.

Star Conflict - Legacy. Stage two. Battle pass level

This pack includes:

100 xenochips for increasing the level in the first stage of the event by 1.

Purchasing a level will not unlock additional event rewards if you have not purchased the pack “Legacy. Stage two” pack.

To get the reward, you need to unlock the desired level. In order to gain access to the next reward you need to go through all the previous stages.

Ships

Dragonfly

Increased the available amount of ship energy by 15% and its regeneration by 20%

Increased active braking speed by 45%

Increased ship speed and strafe acceleration by 30%

Bug fixes