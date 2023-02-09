大家好，我们再次优化了一些手感上的东西：
1.暗杀大型怪物时，在背后只需要稍微碰到、确定键不用按得太准确，也可以暗杀成功，提升了一丢丢爽感~
2.猴子、兔子这种跳得跟疯子一样的动物，现在只要稍微碰到也可以捕获成功，提升了爽感~
3.在别人背后借东西时，还是需要按确定键，连按就连借，提升了“连借”的爽感~
祝大家玩得爽快！
