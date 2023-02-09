 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

你农我农-Need Know What Know update for 9 February 2023

手感更新

Share · View all patches · Build 10511727 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

大家好，我们再次优化了一些手感上的东西：

1.暗杀大型怪物时，在背后只需要稍微碰到、确定键不用按得太准确，也可以暗杀成功，提升了一丢丢爽感~

2.猴子、兔子这种跳得跟疯子一样的动物，现在只要稍微碰到也可以捕获成功，提升了爽感~

3.在别人背后借东西时，还是需要按确定键，连按就连借，提升了“连借”的爽感~

祝大家玩得爽快！

Changed files in this update

Depot 2150871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link