February 9th 2023 Update

Update February 9th 2023(Notice)
- New Weapon Skin Update
▶ Sales of BLACK RABBIT series weapon will be ended.
▶ Sales of CANYON ROSE series weapon will be started.
- Sales Period : After maintenance on Feb 9th, 2023 ~ Before maintenance on Mar 9th, 2023
- Product List
[Random Box Store]
- CANYON ROSE Serious Random Box
[table] [tr] [th]
CANYON ROSE series random box [/th] [th]
Price [/th] [th]
150 [/th] [/tr] [tr] [td]
Item [/td] [td]
quantity [/td] [td]
Chance [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]
KUKRI DAMASCUS CANYON ROSE (permanent) [/td] [td]
1 [/td] [td]
0.200000% [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]
AK ZHUKOV CANYON ROSE (permanent) [/td] [td]
1 [/td] [td]
0.200000% [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]
AK ZHUKOV GL CANYON ROSE (permanent) [/td] [td]
1 [/td] [td]
0.200000% [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]
SCAR-H CANYON ROSE (permanent) [/td] [td]
1 [/td] [td]
0.200000% [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]
SW629 CANYON ROSE (permanent) [/td] [td]
1 [/td] [td]
0.200000% [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]
KUKRI DAMASCUS CANYON ROSE (15days) [/td] [td]
1 [/td] [td]
1.000000% [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]
AK ZHUKOV CANYON ROSE (15days) [/td] [td]
1 [/td] [td]
1.000000% [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]
AK ZHUKOV GL CANYON ROSE (15days) [/td] [td]
1 [/td] [td]
1.000000% [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]
SCAR-H CANYON ROSE (15days) [/td] [td]
1 [/td] [td]
1.000000% [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]
SW629 CANYON ROSE (15days) [/td] [td]
1 [/td] [td]
1.000000% [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]
KUKRI DAMASCUS CANYON ROSE (7days) [/td] [td]
1 [/td] [td]
8.000000% [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]
AK ZHUKOV CANYON ROSE (7days) [/td] [td]
1 [/td] [td]
8.000000% [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]
AK ZHUKOV GL CANYON ROSE (7days) [/td] [td]
1 [/td] [td]
8.000000% [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]
SCAR-H CANYON ROSE (7days) [/td] [td]
1 [/td] [td]
8.000000% [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]
SW629 CANYON ROSE (7days) [/td] [td]
1 [/td] [td]
8.000000% [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]
KUKRI DAMASCUS CANYON ROSE (3days) [/td] [td]
1 [/td] [td]
10.800000% [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]
AK ZHUKOV CANYON ROSE (3days) [/td] [td]
1 [/td] [td]
10.800000% [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]
AK ZHUKOV GL CANYON ROSE (3days) [/td] [td]
1 [/td] [td]
10.800000% [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]
SCAR-H CANYON ROSE (3days) [/td] [td]
1 [/td] [td]
10.800000% [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]
SW629 CANYON ROSE (3days) [/td] [td]
1 [/td] [td]
10.800000% [/td] [/tr][/table]
Remark ·If you purchase 50 times, you can obtain a box that can definitely acquire 1 type of permanent item in the CANYON ROSE series.
·For 3 purchases, 1 CANYON ROSE series random box will be paid as a bonus.
[Store]
- CANYON ROSE series package
[table] [tr] [th]
CANYON ROSE series package [/th] [th]
Price [/th] [th]
9999 [/th] [/tr] [tr] [td]
Item [/td] [td]
Quantity [/td] [td]
Chance [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]
CANYON ROSE series selection box [/td] [td]
1 [/td] [td]
100.000000% [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]
CANYON ROSE card (permanent) [/td] [td]
1 [/td] [td]
100.000000% [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]
CANYON ROSE spray (permanent) [/td] [td]
1 [/td] [td]
100.000000% [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]
BS coin [/td] [td]
11,000 [/td] [td]
100.000000% [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]
+100% double up booster (30days) [/td] [td]
1 [/td] [td]
100.000000% [/td] [/tr][/table]
Remark ·This product can be purchased up to 5 times.
·This product includes a box that can be obtained by selecting one permanent CANYON ROSE series weapon item.
▶ CANYON ROSE series weapon
-
AK ZHUKOV CANYON ROSE (Silver)
-
AK ZHUKOV GL CANYON ROSE (Silver)
-
SCAR-H CANYON ROSE (Silver)
-
SW629 CANYON ROSE (Gold)
-
KUKRI DAMASCUS CANYON ROSE (Platinum)
- This Month’s Weapon Update
▶ The components of the box below will be changed from February 9th.
- Changed Random Box: GOLDEN BOX, Old Box S2
- Changed Series: MOONLIGHT MERMAID → BLOOD WINTER
- Changed List:
[table] [tr] [th]
BOWIE KNIFE WEAVER [/th] [th]
M40A5 SIA [/th] [/tr] [tr] [td]
M4A1 MOONLIGHT MERMAID [/td] [td]
M4A1 BLOOD WINTER [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]
M4A1 GL MOONLIGHT MERMAID [/td] [td]
M4A1 GL BLOOD WINTER [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]
DSR-1 MOONLIGHT MERMAID [/td] [td]
HR308 BLOOD WINTER [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]
DESERT EAGLE 50AE MOONLIGHT MERMAID [/td] [td]
CAVALIERE RHINO BLOOD WINTER [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]
SHOVEL MOONLIGHT MERMAID [/td] [td]
KATANA BLOOD WINTER [/td] [/tr][/table]
- Item Rating Reorganization
▶ Introduction of item rating system
- Item UI background will be changed according to the item ratings.
- Weapons will be rated 'General', 'Bronze', 'Silver', 'Gold', 'Platinum' and 'Dia'.
- Existing characters will be graded as 'General', 'Bronze', 'Silver', 'Gold', and 'Platinum'.
- Existing character box items will be batch processed.
- Tuning options are adjusted according to the introduction of the character rating system.
∴ For characters that have already been tuned, this option is retained.
- The sale of Yui and Owen pickup boxes will end, and [General Character Random Box (Owen)] and [General Character Random Box (Yui)] will be sold.
▶ Reorganization with the introduction of rating system
- Level up reward box improvement
- Improved Mission Rewards
- Reorganization of attendance compensation for new and returning users
- Store Product Reorganization Update
- Reorganization of the Troop Dispatch
▶ The reward for the Super Match Play Daily Mission will be changed.
- Improvement of price and time required for each dispatch destination
- Change compensation according to price and time required
- Change Compensation Box and Components
- Reorganization of Proximity Weapons Balance
▶ The attack range of some proximity weapons' weak attacks is raised.
- Applicable proximity weapons: BALISONG, SQUALUS, KARAMBIT, CYCLONE KNIFE, PUSH DAGGER 32, SEAL-PUP, XIPHIAS
▶ The range of attacks on the river of close-range weapons is generally raised (except for Katana).
- Other amendments
▶ Other amendments
▶ Improvement of Blasting Mode Score: Score nuff when installing and dismantling C4, preventing installation, and preventing dismantling.
▶ Fix a bug where some weapons were not TP switched.
▶ Box contents view funtion will be added in attendance and pass.
▶ All EX COPPER purchases have been unavoidably re-priced to reflect the market price.
