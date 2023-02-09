February 9th 2023 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10511717 · Last edited 9 February 2023 – 06:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Update February 9th 2023(Notice)

New Weapon Skin Update

▶ Sales of BLACK RABBIT series weapon will be ended.

▶ Sales of CANYON ROSE series weapon will be started.

Sales Period : After maintenance on Feb 9th, 2023 ~ Before maintenance on Mar 9th, 2023

Product List

[Random Box Store]

CANYON ROSE Serious Random Box

[table] [tr] [th]

CANYON ROSE series random box [/th] [th]

Price [/th] [th]

150 [/th] [/tr] [tr] [td]

Item [/td] [td]

quantity [/td] [td]

Chance [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

KUKRI DAMASCUS CANYON ROSE (permanent) [/td] [td]

1 [/td] [td]

0.200000% [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

AK ZHUKOV CANYON ROSE (permanent) [/td] [td]

1 [/td] [td]

0.200000% [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

AK ZHUKOV GL CANYON ROSE (permanent) [/td] [td]

1 [/td] [td]

0.200000% [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

SCAR-H CANYON ROSE (permanent) [/td] [td]

1 [/td] [td]

0.200000% [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

SW629 CANYON ROSE (permanent) [/td] [td]

1 [/td] [td]

0.200000% [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

KUKRI DAMASCUS CANYON ROSE (15days) [/td] [td]

1 [/td] [td]

1.000000% [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

AK ZHUKOV CANYON ROSE (15days) [/td] [td]

1 [/td] [td]

1.000000% [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

AK ZHUKOV GL CANYON ROSE (15days) [/td] [td]

1 [/td] [td]

1.000000% [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

SCAR-H CANYON ROSE (15days) [/td] [td]

1 [/td] [td]

1.000000% [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

SW629 CANYON ROSE (15days) [/td] [td]

1 [/td] [td]

1.000000% [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

KUKRI DAMASCUS CANYON ROSE (7days) [/td] [td]

1 [/td] [td]

8.000000% [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

AK ZHUKOV CANYON ROSE (7days) [/td] [td]

1 [/td] [td]

8.000000% [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

AK ZHUKOV GL CANYON ROSE (7days) [/td] [td]

1 [/td] [td]

8.000000% [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

SCAR-H CANYON ROSE (7days) [/td] [td]

1 [/td] [td]

8.000000% [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

SW629 CANYON ROSE (7days) [/td] [td]

1 [/td] [td]

8.000000% [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

KUKRI DAMASCUS CANYON ROSE (3days) [/td] [td]

1 [/td] [td]

10.800000% [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

AK ZHUKOV CANYON ROSE (3days) [/td] [td]

1 [/td] [td]

10.800000% [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

AK ZHUKOV GL CANYON ROSE (3days) [/td] [td]

1 [/td] [td]

10.800000% [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

SCAR-H CANYON ROSE (3days) [/td] [td]

1 [/td] [td]

10.800000% [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

SW629 CANYON ROSE (3days) [/td] [td]

1 [/td] [td]

10.800000% [/td] [/tr][/table]

Remark ·If you purchase 50 times, you can obtain a box that can definitely acquire 1 type of permanent item in the CANYON ROSE series.

·For 3 purchases, 1 CANYON ROSE series random box will be paid as a bonus.

[Store]

CANYON ROSE series package

[table] [tr] [th]

CANYON ROSE series package [/th] [th]

Price [/th] [th]

9999 [/th] [/tr] [tr] [td]

Item [/td] [td]

Quantity [/td] [td]

Chance [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

CANYON ROSE series selection box [/td] [td]

1 [/td] [td]

100.000000% [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

CANYON ROSE card (permanent) [/td] [td]

1 [/td] [td]

100.000000% [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

CANYON ROSE spray (permanent) [/td] [td]

1 [/td] [td]

100.000000% [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

BS coin [/td] [td]

11,000 [/td] [td]

100.000000% [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

+100% double up booster (30days) [/td] [td]

1 [/td] [td]

100.000000% [/td] [/tr][/table]

Remark ·This product can be purchased up to 5 times.

·This product includes a box that can be obtained by selecting one permanent CANYON ROSE series weapon item.

▶ CANYON ROSE series weapon

AK ZHUKOV CANYON ROSE (Silver)



AK ZHUKOV GL CANYON ROSE (Silver)



SCAR-H CANYON ROSE (Silver)



SW629 CANYON ROSE (Gold)



KUKRI DAMASCUS CANYON ROSE (Platinum)



This Month’s Weapon Update

▶ The components of the box below will be changed from February 9th.

Changed Random Box: GOLDEN BOX, Old Box S2

Changed Series: MOONLIGHT MERMAID → BLOOD WINTER

Changed List:

[table] [tr] [th]

BOWIE KNIFE WEAVER [/th] [th]

M40A5 SIA [/th] [/tr] [tr] [td]

M4A1 MOONLIGHT MERMAID [/td] [td]

M4A1 BLOOD WINTER [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

M4A1 GL MOONLIGHT MERMAID [/td] [td]

M4A1 GL BLOOD WINTER [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

DSR-1 MOONLIGHT MERMAID [/td] [td]

HR308 BLOOD WINTER [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

DESERT EAGLE 50AE MOONLIGHT MERMAID [/td] [td]

CAVALIERE RHINO BLOOD WINTER [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

SHOVEL MOONLIGHT MERMAID [/td] [td]

KATANA BLOOD WINTER [/td] [/tr][/table]

Item Rating Reorganization

▶ Introduction of item rating system

Item UI background will be changed according to the item ratings.

Weapons will be rated 'General', 'Bronze', 'Silver', 'Gold', 'Platinum' and 'Dia'.

Existing characters will be graded as 'General', 'Bronze', 'Silver', 'Gold', and 'Platinum'.

Existing character box items will be batch processed.

Tuning options are adjusted according to the introduction of the character rating system.

∴ For characters that have already been tuned, this option is retained.

∴ For characters that have already been tuned, this option is retained. The sale of Yui and Owen pickup boxes will end, and [General Character Random Box (Owen)] and [General Character Random Box (Yui)] will be sold.

▶ Reorganization with the introduction of rating system

Level up reward box improvement

Improved Mission Rewards

Reorganization of attendance compensation for new and returning users

Store Product Reorganization Update

Reorganization of the Troop Dispatch

▶ The reward for the Super Match Play Daily Mission will be changed.

Improvement of price and time required for each dispatch destination

Change compensation according to price and time required

Change Compensation Box and Components

Reorganization of Proximity Weapons Balance

▶ The attack range of some proximity weapons' weak attacks is raised.

Applicable proximity weapons: BALISONG, SQUALUS, KARAMBIT, CYCLONE KNIFE, PUSH DAGGER 32, SEAL-PUP, XIPHIAS

▶ The range of attacks on the river of close-range weapons is generally raised (except for Katana).