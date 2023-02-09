 Skip to content

Black Squad update for 9 February 2023

February 9th 2023 Update

Build 10511717

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. New Weapon Skin Update
    ▶ Sales of BLACK RABBIT series weapon will be ended.
    ▶ Sales of CANYON ROSE series weapon will be started.
  • Sales Period : After maintenance on Feb 9th, 2023 ~ Before maintenance on Mar 9th, 2023
  • Product List

[Random Box Store]

  • CANYON ROSE Serious Random Box

[table] [tr] [th]   
CANYON ROSE series random box   [/th] [th]   
Price   [/th] [th]   
150   [/th] [/tr] [tr] [td]   
Item   [/td] [td]   
quantity   [/td] [td]   
Chance   [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]   
KUKRI DAMASCUS CANYON ROSE (permanent)   [/td] [td]   
1   [/td] [td]   
0.200000%   [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]   
AK ZHUKOV CANYON ROSE (permanent)   [/td] [td]   
1   [/td] [td]   
0.200000%   [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]   
AK ZHUKOV GL CANYON ROSE (permanent)   [/td] [td]   
1   [/td] [td]   
0.200000%   [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]   
SCAR-H CANYON ROSE (permanent)   [/td] [td]   
1   [/td] [td]   
0.200000%   [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]   
SW629 CANYON ROSE (permanent)   [/td] [td]   
1   [/td] [td]   
0.200000%   [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]   
KUKRI DAMASCUS CANYON ROSE (15days)   [/td] [td]   
1   [/td] [td]   
1.000000%   [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]   
AK ZHUKOV CANYON ROSE (15days)   [/td] [td]   
1   [/td] [td]   
1.000000%   [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]   
AK ZHUKOV GL CANYON ROSE (15days)   [/td] [td]   
1   [/td] [td]   
1.000000%   [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]   
SCAR-H CANYON ROSE (15days)   [/td] [td]   
1   [/td] [td]   
1.000000%   [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]   
SW629 CANYON ROSE (15days)   [/td] [td]   
1   [/td] [td]   
1.000000%   [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]   
KUKRI DAMASCUS CANYON ROSE (7days)   [/td] [td]   
1   [/td] [td]   
8.000000%   [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]   
AK ZHUKOV CANYON ROSE (7days)   [/td] [td]   
1   [/td] [td]   
8.000000%   [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]   
AK ZHUKOV GL CANYON ROSE (7days)   [/td] [td]   
1   [/td] [td]   
8.000000%   [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]   
SCAR-H CANYON ROSE (7days)   [/td] [td]   
1   [/td] [td]   
8.000000%   [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]   
SW629 CANYON ROSE (7days)   [/td] [td]   
1   [/td] [td]   
8.000000%   [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]   
KUKRI DAMASCUS CANYON ROSE (3days)   [/td] [td]   
1   [/td] [td]   
10.800000%   [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]   
AK ZHUKOV CANYON ROSE (3days)   [/td] [td]   
1   [/td] [td]   
10.800000%   [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]   
AK ZHUKOV GL CANYON ROSE (3days)   [/td] [td]   
1   [/td] [td]   
10.800000%   [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]   
SCAR-H CANYON ROSE (3days)   [/td] [td]   
1   [/td] [td]   
10.800000%   [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]   
SW629 CANYON ROSE (3days)   [/td] [td]   
1   [/td] [td]   
10.800000%   [/td] [/tr][/table]
Remark ·If you purchase 50 times, you can obtain a box that can definitely acquire 1 type of permanent item in the CANYON ROSE series.
·For 3 purchases, 1 CANYON ROSE series random box will be paid as a bonus.

[Store]

  • CANYON ROSE series package
    [table] [tr] [th]   
    CANYON ROSE series package   [/th] [th]   
    Price   [/th] [th]   
    9999   [/th] [/tr] [tr] [td]   
    Item   [/td] [td]   
    Quantity   [/td] [td]   
    Chance   [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]   
    CANYON ROSE series selection box   [/td] [td]   
    1   [/td] [td]   
    100.000000%   [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]   
    CANYON ROSE card (permanent)   [/td] [td]   
    1   [/td] [td]   
    100.000000%   [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]   
    CANYON ROSE spray (permanent)   [/td] [td]   
    1   [/td] [td]   
    100.000000%   [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]   
    BS coin   [/td] [td]   
    11,000   [/td] [td]   
    100.000000%   [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]   
    +100% double up booster (30days)   [/td] [td]   
    1   [/td] [td]   
    100.000000%   [/td] [/tr][/table]
    Remark ·This product can be purchased up to 5 times.
    ·This product includes a box that can be obtained by selecting one permanent CANYON ROSE series weapon item.

▶ CANYON ROSE series weapon

  • AK ZHUKOV CANYON ROSE (Silver)

  • AK ZHUKOV GL CANYON ROSE (Silver)

  • SCAR-H CANYON ROSE (Silver)

  • SW629 CANYON ROSE (Gold)

  • KUKRI DAMASCUS CANYON ROSE (Platinum)

  1. This Month’s Weapon Update
    ▶ The components of the box below will be changed from February 9th.
  • Changed Random Box: GOLDEN BOX, Old Box S2
  • Changed Series: MOONLIGHT MERMAID → BLOOD WINTER
  • Changed List:
    [table] [tr] [th]   
    BOWIE KNIFE WEAVER   [/th] [th]   
    M40A5 SIA   [/th] [/tr] [tr] [td]   
    M4A1 MOONLIGHT MERMAID   [/td] [td]   
    M4A1 BLOOD WINTER   [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]   
    M4A1 GL MOONLIGHT MERMAID   [/td] [td]   
    M4A1 GL BLOOD WINTER   [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]   
    DSR-1 MOONLIGHT MERMAID   [/td] [td]   
    HR308 BLOOD WINTER   [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]   
    DESERT EAGLE 50AE MOONLIGHT MERMAID   [/td] [td]   
    CAVALIERE RHINO BLOOD WINTER   [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]   
    SHOVEL MOONLIGHT MERMAID   [/td] [td]   
    KATANA BLOOD WINTER   [/td] [/tr][/table]
  1. Item Rating Reorganization
    ▶ Introduction of item rating system
  • Item UI background will be changed according to the item ratings.
  • Weapons will be rated 'General', 'Bronze', 'Silver', 'Gold', 'Platinum' and 'Dia'.
  • Existing characters will be graded as 'General', 'Bronze', 'Silver', 'Gold', and 'Platinum'.
  • Existing character box items will be batch processed.
  • Tuning options are adjusted according to the introduction of the character rating system.
    ∴ For characters that have already been tuned, this option is retained.
  • The sale of Yui and Owen pickup boxes will end, and [General Character Random Box (Owen)] and [General Character Random Box (Yui)] will be sold.

▶ Reorganization with the introduction of rating system

  • Level up reward box improvement
  • Improved Mission Rewards
  • Reorganization of attendance compensation for new and returning users
  • Store Product Reorganization Update
  1. Reorganization of the Troop Dispatch
    ▶ The reward for the Super Match Play Daily Mission will be changed.
  • Improvement of price and time required for each dispatch destination
  • Change compensation according to price and time required
  • Change Compensation Box and Components
  1. Reorganization of Proximity Weapons Balance
    ▶ The attack range of some proximity weapons' weak attacks is raised.
  • Applicable proximity weapons: BALISONG, SQUALUS, KARAMBIT, CYCLONE KNIFE, PUSH DAGGER 32, SEAL-PUP, XIPHIAS
    ▶ The range of attacks on the river of close-range weapons is generally raised (except for Katana).
  1. Other amendments
    ▶ Other amendments
    ▶ Improvement of Blasting Mode Score: Score nuff when installing and dismantling C4, preventing installation, and preventing dismantling.
    ▶ Fix a bug where some weapons were not TP switched.
    ▶ Box contents view funtion will be added in attendance and pass.
    ▶ All EX COPPER purchases have been unavoidably re-priced to reflect the market price.

