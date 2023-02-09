 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kitten Hero update for 9 February 2023

Some bug fixes.

Share · View all patches · Build 10511674 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this patch the following bugs were fixed:

  • bug in which the player could not advance in the game after the 3rd boss cut-scene.

  • bug in which the player could not control the character with the gamepad.

  • Some translation bugs.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1813443
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link