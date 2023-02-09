Some bug fixes.

In this patch the following bugs were fixed:
-
bug in which the player could not advance in the game after the 3rd boss cut-scene.
-
bug in which the player could not control the character with the gamepad.
-
Some translation bugs.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
In this patch the following bugs were fixed:
bug in which the player could not advance in the game after the 3rd boss cut-scene.
bug in which the player could not control the character with the gamepad.
Some translation bugs.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update