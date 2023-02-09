 Skip to content

Caves of Lore update for 9 February 2023

Minor stuff

Share · View all patches · Build 10511528 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Health and Mana regen faster outside of combat
  • Fixed some potions not showing up in the brewery tally
  • Errors can now be selectively excluded from triggering the error menu
  • Airendal can now be Mighty without an error occurring
  • Torch now retains on/off status it had before camping was initiated
  • Typos!

Changed files in this update

