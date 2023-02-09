- Health and Mana regen faster outside of combat
- Fixed some potions not showing up in the brewery tally
- Errors can now be selectively excluded from triggering the error menu
- Airendal can now be Mighty without an error occurring
- Torch now retains on/off status it had before camping was initiated
- Typos!
Caves of Lore update for 9 February 2023
Minor stuff
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update