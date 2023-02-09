v0.95 Patch Notes

Bugs:
- Fixed robot event text for the pool
- Fixed a typo in the pool event
- Fixed a floor error in the cave
- Fixed a typo in the oujidere milestone response
- Crush now properly animates for the robot
- Swapping enemies will no longer ignore trapped if they swap backwards to an empty slot.
- Werewolf transform animation can no longer target and damage enemies. Fixed the related crash.
- Fixed a crash that can occur when you flee a bossfight while a monster girl was transformed
- Werewolf howl will now show affected enemies.
- Angel skills will now properly show the caster
- Prepared skill will now show the target in the animation
- Fainted alraunes will no longer heal the team
- Fainted neko will no longer apply hunted every turn
- Fixed the angel slice animation eye sprite
- Ghosts can now slip through the crack in the wall event
- Fixed the bat swarm animation for the bat queen
- Fixed golem crown port sprite to use basepink instead of basepurple
- Changed kitsune aiming ear sprite to use basepink instead of basepurple
- The map will not treat girls as fainted if they were revived by an angel
- All versions of "Stunned" have been homogenized to "Stun" in skill descriptions.
- Fixed some alternate font text issues
- Smite will no longer show the animation if it fails due to missing orb cost
- Fixed the pause menu buttons and backgrounds in the shrine, the shop, and other weekend menus
- Fixed missing apostrophes in some species dialogue
- Fixed a crash that could occur if you used haunt on an enemy in the back
QoL:
- Robots can now drill through the crack in the wall event
- Cleaned up broodmother idle and attack sprite
- Cleaned up bigorilla and minotaur sprites
- Added more font options
Balance:
- Reduced inflicted broken of all skills (Robot was often pulling out 200+ damage at level 1)
- Reduced inflicted bleed of all skills (Vampire still inflicts the most bleed)
- Increased event skill check difficulty to encourage making choices during events
- Multi-sized enemies can be stun locked if they have multiple stun stacks.
- Monkey paw and house card will now revive if the holder faints outside of battle
