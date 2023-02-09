 Skip to content

Monster Girl Manager update for 9 February 2023

v0.95 Patch Notes

Bugs:

  • Fixed robot event text for the pool
  • Fixed a typo in the pool event
  • Fixed a floor error in the cave
  • Fixed a typo in the oujidere milestone response
  • Crush now properly animates for the robot
  • Swapping enemies will no longer ignore trapped if they swap backwards to an empty slot.
  • Werewolf transform animation can no longer target and damage enemies. Fixed the related crash.
  • Fixed a crash that can occur when you flee a bossfight while a monster girl was transformed
  • Werewolf howl will now show affected enemies.
  • Angel skills will now properly show the caster
  • Prepared skill will now show the target in the animation
  • Fainted alraunes will no longer heal the team
  • Fainted neko will no longer apply hunted every turn
  • Fixed the angel slice animation eye sprite
  • Ghosts can now slip through the crack in the wall event
  • Fixed the bat swarm animation for the bat queen
  • Fixed golem crown port sprite to use basepink instead of basepurple
  • Changed kitsune aiming ear sprite to use basepink instead of basepurple
  • The map will not treat girls as fainted if they were revived by an angel
  • All versions of "Stunned" have been homogenized to "Stun" in skill descriptions.
  • Fixed some alternate font text issues
  • Smite will no longer show the animation if it fails due to missing orb cost
  • Fixed the pause menu buttons and backgrounds in the shrine, the shop, and other weekend menus
  • Fixed missing apostrophes in some species dialogue
  • Fixed a crash that could occur if you used haunt on an enemy in the back

QoL:

  • Robots can now drill through the crack in the wall event
  • Cleaned up broodmother idle and attack sprite
  • Cleaned up bigorilla and minotaur sprites
  • Added more font options

Balance:

  • Reduced inflicted broken of all skills (Robot was often pulling out 200+ damage at level 1)
  • Reduced inflicted bleed of all skills (Vampire still inflicts the most bleed)
  • Increased event skill check difficulty to encourage making choices during events
  • Multi-sized enemies can be stun locked if they have multiple stun stacks.
  • Monkey paw and house card will now revive if the holder faints outside of battle

