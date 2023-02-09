 Skip to content

Combots update for 9 February 2023

UPDATE #92.1

UPDATE #92.1

Build 10511315

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • The respawn camera could be inside buildings on the Tokyo map

General changes

  • Default keys swapped between Move Down and Use Ability
  • Missile Launcher now requires the player to aim at a target

Ability Change

  • Increased the speed of transition into invisibility for Axel
  • Axel will no longer disappear completely
  • Abilities now consume a separate robot energy instead of a cooldown
  • This allows you to use abilities several times, as long as there is enough energy

