UPDATE #92.1

Fixes
- The respawn camera could be inside buildings on the Tokyo map
General changes
- Default keys swapped between Move Down and Use Ability
- Missile Launcher now requires the player to aim at a target
Ability Change
- Increased the speed of transition into invisibility for Axel
- Axel will no longer disappear completely
- Abilities now consume a separate robot energy instead of a cooldown
- This allows you to use abilities several times, as long as there is enough energy
Changed files in this update