Patch Notes - New Year Update

It’s time to welcome in 2023 with an update! We’ve been trying to master the ways of Hygge and making our environments as warm and welcoming as possible, even if it is to lose a game of Chess against our Discord members. We’ve got a lot planned this year so stay tuned, but for the meantime why not treat yourself to this update.

Fixed issues with ‘cocked' dice in Backgammon

Fixed dice shattering shader

Adjusted dice audio

Added doubling cube to Backgammon

Added multipoint play to Backgammon

Introduced win counter to Backgammon and Checkers

Added reset animation between rounds where the pieces return to their starting positions

Turned on lights in apartment for better lighting and warmer feel

Refreshed menu backgrounds and loading images

Added ‘concede’ to pause menu to allow you to concede a game

Many other fixes and improvements

Please report any bugs or give us feedback on our discord.