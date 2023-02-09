Patch Notes - New Year Update

It’s time to welcome in 2023 with an update! We’ve been trying to master the ways of Hygge and making our environments as warm and welcoming as possible, even if it is to lose a game of Chess against our Discord members. We’ve got a lot planned this year so stay tuned, but for the meantime why not treat yourself to this update.
- Fixed issues with ‘cocked' dice in Backgammon
- Fixed dice shattering shader
- Adjusted dice audio
- Added doubling cube to Backgammon
- Added multipoint play to Backgammon
- Introduced win counter to Backgammon and Checkers
- Added reset animation between rounds where the pieces return to their starting positions
- Turned on lights in apartment for better lighting and warmer feel
- Refreshed menu backgrounds and loading images
- Added ‘concede’ to pause menu to allow you to concede a game
- Many other fixes and improvements
Please report any bugs or give us feedback on our discord.
