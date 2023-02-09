Update 1.0.9 is live with Quality of Life changes and CSC improvements!

House Party Version 1.0.9 is out now! If you like getting creative with House Party, you'll love the Custom Story Creator changes we made, doods and lady-doods.

Have you ever dreamed of making a party where everyone gets turned on as soon as you take off your shirt? Or where the whole party gangs up on Patrick? Or where all the guests meet up in the living room for a sweet no-pants-allowed dance party?

Yeah. Us too! That’s why we made it way, way easier to create those kinds of stories and much more with an awesome new feature called "CharacterGroup" behaviors. These let you work faster and more effectively to create more complex stories than ever before.

How does it work? You can now create targeted groups of Characters and use GameEvent, Criteria, Event Trigger, and/or CriteriaGroup behaviors on them selectively or en masse. Not all GameEvents and Criteria are available for use with this system, but this should be super cool nonetheless!

If you've worked with the Custom Story Creator before, you’ll understand the relief and creative potential now that you no longer have to send one-on-one instructions to them. This is huge, dudes!

Character groups should allow there to be more varied custom stories made by both new and experienced creators alike. We're stoked to see how you guys use this sweet new story-crafting superpower.

Several previous issues regarding past updates breaking custom stories have also been fixed, so your current stories should work as intended again! We've made significant optimizations that will notably reduce the UI "lag" experienced when manipulating many CSC elements, dropdowns, text fields, and so on, too.

(Note: The new optimizations required minor changes to the CSC UI. Some functionalities like sorting/arranging elements are now controlled strictly through user-interactable elements like arrows, the copy/paste functions, and insert/remove.)

Update 1.0.9 also irons out some bugs (some of which were not just minor annoyances), adds some story and engine improvements, and includes a fresh new Spanish translation!

We've continued making progress on the user interface and functionality for selecting a holiday DLC pack, too. We still have more mechanics to work on before we can tie DLCs into the engine and bundle the Winter and Halloween holidays into individual downloadable packs, but we're making good progress!

Plus, we added those two new objects around the party that will be used in our next guest expansion pack! If you want a sneak peek at what’s to come, explore the house and let us know what you think the new fixtures will be used for!

Have fun playing, party brahs! We can't wait to see your custom stories.

P.S. Want an example of the fun and silly stories you can create with House Party’s Custom Story Creator? Check out this quick video taken from Peter980’s “Fiery Date” story! To learn more about the story or hang out for our House Party dev streams, join our Discord!