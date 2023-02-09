1.0.1273 Update

Bug Fixed
-
The midway archive can not be saved correctly
-
Can open the mechanical table during the equipment box opening animation
-
Adjusted Cutter storing damage
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Bug Fixed
The midway archive can not be saved correctly
Can open the mechanical table during the equipment box opening animation
Adjusted Cutter storing damage
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update