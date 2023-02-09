 Skip to content

Metal Mind update for 9 February 2023

1.0.1273 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10511041 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixed

  • The midway archive can not be saved correctly

  • Can open the mechanical table during the equipment box opening animation

  • Adjusted Cutter storing damage

Changed files in this update

Metal Mind Depot 1167102
  • Loading history…
