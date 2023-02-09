Wave Rider version 1.2 is live! + Discord server

A new update for Wave Rider is now live! This update includes many changes and bug fixes to the game, as well as a new rider, the Xenon 3!

Join the community at our Discord server and share your thoughts!

Some of the changes this update brings:

Several map changes and optimizations

Rebuilt drift mechanics

Checkpoint and lap counters next to the timer

Resolution and frame rate drop-down menus

A better post-race results screen with checkpoint times

New jumping behaviors

Sound mixing balance and some new sound effects

Races now start automatically with a countdown effect

Smooth transitions between scenes

Dynamic checkpoint timing

Fixed clipping issues around Hydroway

Other UI Improvements and fixes

And many, many under-the-hood system rewrites and fixes

We hope you enjoy this update! Much work was put into streamlining both the user experience and our content creation process. Stay tuned for even more stunning maps with exciting races and even faster riders coming soon!