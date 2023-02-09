Wave Rider version 1.2 is live! + Discord server

A new update for Wave Rider is now live! This update includes many changes and bug fixes to the game, as well as a new rider, the Xenon 3!
Join the community at our Discord server and share your thoughts!
Some of the changes this update brings:
- Several map changes and optimizations
- Rebuilt drift mechanics
- Checkpoint and lap counters next to the timer
- Resolution and frame rate drop-down menus
- A better post-race results screen with checkpoint times
- New jumping behaviors
- Sound mixing balance and some new sound effects
- Races now start automatically with a countdown effect
- Smooth transitions between scenes
- Dynamic checkpoint timing
- Fixed clipping issues around Hydroway
- Other UI Improvements and fixes
- And many, many under-the-hood system rewrites and fixes
We hope you enjoy this update! Much work was put into streamlining both the user experience and our content creation process. Stay tuned for even more stunning maps with exciting races and even faster riders coming soon!
Changed files in this update