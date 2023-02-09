Hotfix - v0.4.2.10b

Due to an update in our deploy tool (external dependency) the game files were placed incorrectly, causing the game to not load anymore.
This was fixed in this version.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Due to an update in our deploy tool (external dependency) the game files were placed incorrectly, causing the game to not load anymore.
This was fixed in this version.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update