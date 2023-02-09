 Skip to content

Traveler update for 9 February 2023

Hotfix - v0.4.2.10b

Share · View all patches · Build 10510865 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Due to an update in our deploy tool (external dependency) the game files were placed incorrectly, causing the game to not load anymore.

This was fixed in this version.

