StarBallMadNess update for 11 February 2023

1.11.7 Quality of life update!

Happy 2023 everyone, Its been awhile since an update has been posted. Development slowed over the winter months, The new level coming out (Level 20) got delayed repeatedly & sadly won't be apart of this update either. although theirs a bright side, a few new features are in the making along with level twenty. A beta branch has been created to showcase the new approaches & features, updates for this branch will be frequent though not perfect. Check it out if your interested, aside from that 1.11.7 Quality of life update addresses a few audio issues, adjustments to the Main Menu & Texture fixes. 2023 has alot in store for StarBallMadNess, stay tuned as always happy gaming.

ChangeLog

  • Fixed audio for StarCoin pickup.
  • Adjusted MainMenu button positions.
  • Patched a global motor issue on level sixteen.
  • Adjusted a spawner in level nineteen.
  • Various lighting tweaks across multiple levels.


