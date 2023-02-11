Happy 2023 everyone, Its been awhile since an update has been posted. Development slowed over the winter months, The new level coming out (Level 20) got delayed repeatedly & sadly won't be apart of this update either. although theirs a bright side, a few new features are in the making along with level twenty. A beta branch has been created to showcase the new approaches & features, updates for this branch will be frequent though not perfect. Check it out if your interested, aside from that 1.11.7 Quality of life update addresses a few audio issues, adjustments to the Main Menu & Texture fixes. 2023 has alot in store for StarBallMadNess, stay tuned as always happy gaming.

ChangeLog

Fixed audio for StarCoin pickup.

Adjusted MainMenu button positions.

Patched a global motor issue on level sixteen.

Adjusted a spawner in level nineteen.

Various lighting tweaks across multiple levels.



