Version 0.7.18.1 - Ship Piloting Update

Ahoy!

The RTS mode worked well! However...I started to realize that limiting the scope of gameplay to just that bird's eye view perspective would never truly offer the kind of immersion and engagement that I want for this game, and for this fictional world that I'm building.

As a result, I've decided to bring the project back to it's roots as a first / third person survival / exploration experience. Don't worry! The strategic map perspective and functionality will likely be recycled in some form later for something like an interactive map room / specific modal or menu that the player would engage in.

What you'll see in the this update is newly updated ship piloting controls that are similar to what existed a few versions prior, but now much smoother, with higher fidelity models and textures, and powered by Unreal Engine 5! Yay!

Hop on board your starter vessel and start exploring the world of Rheksetor.

Enemies will be coming VERY soon!

Version 0.7.18.1 - Patch Notes: