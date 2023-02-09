v1.2.02 Release Notes

Hello everyone,
Version 1.2.02 is now available containing some bug fixes based on issues reported by the community. Thank you for sending in those reports!
On a somewhat unrelated note, our team is in pre-production of our next project! It’s still too early to share anything yet, but we figured some of you might be interested to know.
Additions
- Added Noto Sans Syriac as a embedded fallback font
Improvements
- Increased font size and overall readability of bridge dialogue/hailing display
- Core safety shutdown now triggers only when core stability is under 95%
- Camera shake should be more controlled at various frame rates
- Entering the Captain’s Chair and Turrets as non-host players should now be more responsive
Fixes
- Fixed Phase Turret damage scaling to ensure it takes into account the component level and any turret damage scaling added by other components / effects
- Can no longer abandon certain main story missions (ex. Find the Lost Colony)
- Fixed line spacing issues for certain dialogue interactions on the bridge dialogue/hailing display
- Slightly tweaked math of AI priority override (Reactor Stability >= X%) to better match displayed stability
- Engineering no longer shuts down when your ship is affected by reactor temperature increasing effects when running without a reactor
- Fixed issue that caused player crews to incorrectly lose faction alignment / reputation if they happen to be in a sector of a Fluffy Biscuit crew as they lose the biscuit selling contest
- Missions could in limited circumstances could end in mission failure after successfully being completed
- Shield Generators did not always scale their Min Integrity stat based on level / max shields
Thanks for your time!
Best,
The Leafy Games Team
Changed depots in mono branch