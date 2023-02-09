 Skip to content

PULSAR: Lost Colony update for 9 February 2023

v1.2.02 Release Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Hello everyone,

Version 1.2.02 is now available containing some bug fixes based on issues reported by the community. Thank you for sending in those reports!

On a somewhat unrelated note, our team is in pre-production of our next project! It’s still too early to share anything yet, but we figured some of you might be interested to know.

Additions

  • Added Noto Sans Syriac as a embedded fallback font

Improvements

  • Increased font size and overall readability of bridge dialogue/hailing display
  • Core safety shutdown now triggers only when core stability is under 95%
  • Camera shake should be more controlled at various frame rates
  • Entering the Captain’s Chair and Turrets as non-host players should now be more responsive

Fixes

  • Fixed Phase Turret damage scaling to ensure it takes into account the component level and any turret damage scaling added by other components / effects
  • Can no longer abandon certain main story missions (ex. Find the Lost Colony)
  • Fixed line spacing issues for certain dialogue interactions on the bridge dialogue/hailing display
  • Slightly tweaked math of AI priority override (Reactor Stability >= X%) to better match displayed stability
  • Engineering no longer shuts down when your ship is affected by reactor temperature increasing effects when running without a reactor
  • Fixed issue that caused player crews to incorrectly lose faction alignment / reputation if they happen to be in a sector of a Fluffy Biscuit crew as they lose the biscuit selling contest
  • Missions could in limited circumstances could end in mission failure after successfully being completed
  • Shield Generators did not always scale their Min Integrity stat based on level / max shields

Thanks for your time!

Best,
The Leafy Games Team

