09/02/2023 Patch Notes

Today we’ve released a new build to improve and fix the following areas of the game:
Improvements:
Added an “Unstuck” button in the pause menu
Improved the bike collision system
Updated DLSS with the latest NVIDIA plugin version (PC only)
Fixes:
Fixed multiple crashes
Fixed many collisions throughout the game, preventing characters from climbing on them
Fixed some save system issues that would cause an incorrect state when loading a save
Fixed a bug where the bike tutorial would remain visible even after being completed
Fixed some floating assets throughout the game
Fixed some assets which were popping up only when player was close
Fixed two save zones in Tieng Valley that were not working as intended
Fixed an issue where some voice lines would be missing from the ending cinematic (in French)
Fixed a bug where the settings menu would not work properly on certain resolutions (PC only)
Fixed some journal pages where text was cut off (in French)
If you need any help with the game please contact support@scavengers.ca. Thank you!
