09/02/2023 Patch Notes

Today we’ve released a new build to improve and fix the following areas of the game:

Improvements:

Added an “Unstuck” button in the pause menu

Improved the bike collision system

Updated DLSS with the latest NVIDIA plugin version (PC only)

Fixes:

Fixed multiple crashes

Fixed many collisions throughout the game, preventing characters from climbing on them

Fixed some save system issues that would cause an incorrect state when loading a save

Fixed a bug where the bike tutorial would remain visible even after being completed

Fixed some floating assets throughout the game

Fixed some assets which were popping up only when player was close

Fixed two save zones in Tieng Valley that were not working as intended

Fixed an issue where some voice lines would be missing from the ending cinematic (in French)

Fixed a bug where the settings menu would not work properly on certain resolutions (PC only)

Fixed some journal pages where text was cut off (in French)

If you need any help with the game please contact support@scavengers.ca. Thank you!